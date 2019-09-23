Farmers’ Market continues through October

POMEROY — Although summer has not officially come to an end, the Meigs County Farmers’ Market is still going strong.

Market Manager Chris Hamm said the market will continue each Saturday through the last weekend of October at its location on the lower end of the Pomeroy Parking Lot. The market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday. On Oct. 5, the market will be open until 2 p.m., taking part in the Meigs Alumni Reunion on the River activities.

“We encourage everyone to come out and see what the market has to offer for fall,” said Hamm. He said that current fall items include mums, pumpkins and fall decor, among other items.

The first year for the market has been a successful one noted Hamm. He explained that as of Aug. 17, a total of 8,866.775 pounds of produce have been sold at the Meigs County Farmers’ Market. That total includes items such as corn, tomatoes, peaches, watermelon, green beans and much, much more.

One special event to take place on Oct. 19 is the Farm to Table demonstration with Rick Werner and Jessica Wolf. The cooking demonstration typically begins at 11 a.m. and demonstrates recipes using items which can be purchased at the market.

The Meigs County Farmers’ Market currently accepts the senior farmers market vouchers and the WIC vouchers, and has submitted the application to be able to accept EBT payment in the future, although approval is still needed for that.

Plans are already being discussed for the 2020 edition of the Meigs County Farmers’ Market.

For more on the Farmers’ Market visit them on Facebook.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/09/web1_Meigs-County-Farmers-Market-Logo.jpg

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.