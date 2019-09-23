Sternwheelers lined the Pomeroy riverfront for the annual Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta.

Several firetrucks were part of the Jim Sisson Memorial Fire Truck Parade on Thursday evening as part of the Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta.

Little Miss Meigs County Brielle Wyatt and Little Mister Meigs County Tucker Hupp were among those taking part in the parade.

The Meigs Marching Band performed the National Anthem as American Legion Post 39 conducted the flag raising at the Sternwheel Regatta opening ceremony.

The kayak race at the Sternwheel Regatta was won by Kiersten Haas of Racine.