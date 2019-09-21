Contract awarded for Phase 3 of Middleport project

MIDDLEPORT — Middleport Village Council unanimously voted to award Fields Excavating the contract for phase three of the sewer project during an emergency meeting on Thursday evening.

During the emergency meeting on Monday evening, village administrator Joe Woodall read a letter from Brian J. Schmidt of Choice One Engineering. The letter said that although Fields Excavating was the lowest bidder, Schmidt found “reasonable doubt that several unit prices submitted by Fields Excavating, Inc. are mathematically and materially unbalanced.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Schmidt and Choice One Engineering retracted the original recommendation letter. Schmidt’s second letter said they had time to further evaluate the bid line items. Schmidt said Choice One was concerned about the high asphalt price and low contingency quantities from Fields Excavating. They were also concerned with the high sanitary lateral prices from Tribute Contracting and Consultants, LLC — the second lowest bidder.

In summary, Schmidt’s letter said “It is Choice Ones’ opinion that Tributes’ unit price per foot for sanitary sewer lateral will have a larger impact on the overall project cost and therefore would recommend awarding the project to lower bidder Fields Excavating, Inc.”

Woodall told council about the retraction of the original recommendation from Choice One and said that Fields Excavating should be awarded the contract.

Council member Ben Reed made the motion and all six council members voted in agreement.

The next regular Middleport Village Council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to OVP

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

