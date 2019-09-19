Regatta time in Pomeroy

POMEROY — The Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta kicked off on Thursday evening with the Jim Sisson Memorial Fire Truck Parade, followed by the opening ceremony and music by Red Sky Down.

The Regatta continues Friday and Saturday with a full slate of events each day.

Friday, Sept. 20

All day — Downtown Merchant Sidewalk Sales

10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Historic Walks through Pomeroy (Sponsored by the Meigs Historical Society and hosted by Gary Coleman)

10 a.m.-11:30 p.m. — Food and Craft Vendors open

2-10 p.m. — Road Angels Cruise In (lower parking lot)

5-9 p.m. — Horse Carriage Rides

6-8 p.m. — Music by Double Shot

8-11 p.m. — Music by Southern Five Band

Saturday, Sept. 21

8-8:45 a.m. — Registration for the River Rat 5K

9 a.m. — River Rat 5K run/walk

9-11 a.m. — Breakfast at the Pomeroy Eagles

Registration for the Poker Walk

9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Chili Cook-off on the parking lot

10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. — Downtown Pomeroy Poker Walk

Noon-4 p.m. — Cornhole Tournament on the parking lot

1 p.m. — Kayak races

1-5 p.m. — Children’s Inflatables

2-8 p.m. — Music with DJ Kip Grueser

3 p.m. — Children’s Hula Hoop Contest

3:30 p.m. — Adult Hula Hoop Contest

4 p.m. — Children Dance Contest

5-6 p.m. — Duck Derby

5-6 p.m. — Riverside Cloggers at the parking lot gazebo

5-9 p.m. — Horse Carriage Rides

6:30-7:30 p.m. — Captain and First Mate Cookout

7 p.m. — Adult Dance Contest

9 p.m. — Raffles winners announced

8-11 p.m. — Carl Acuff Jr. Show

10 p.m. — Fireworks

