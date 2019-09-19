Employers, job seekers take part in job fair

MIDDLEPORT — Friday the 13th is often considered an unlucky day, but for area employers and job seekers this past Friday the 13th may have been a lucky day.

A warm sunny day for the 2019 Meigs County Job Fair hosted by Ohio Means Jobs Meigs County was a relief for an outdoor event, said Rich Wamsley of Ohio Means Jobs Meigs County. The day began with the presentation of the American Flag by the Racine American Legion, followed by early access for area veterans.

”We honor those who served and wanted to offer a Priority of Service for our Veterans. It was great to see some Veterans on hand for the event,” said Wamsley.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the job fair was open for any job seeker to meet with the employers on site.

”Our numbers were down a little from last year for employers and job seekers. At first, this seemed to be a little frustrating but as the day progressed, our staff was educated to uplifting feedback from employers and job seekers alike,” said Wamsley.

“We had multiple employers tell us that they were very happy with the quality of job seekers they spoke with. Several employers told our staff that they were able to pick up multiple candidates for possible employment stating that they had a very successful day with applicants,” added Wamsley.

Feedback from the employers received by Wamsley and others at Ohio Means Jobs included, “Will review applicants and schedule interviews”, “Received solid applicants. Was a great event”, “All the staff of Ohio Means Jobs was very helpful and accommodating”, and “Several good contacts were made”.

Wamsley added that they also received positive feedback from job seekers in the surveys they completed.

Among the comments were, “ I would attend again because the assistance of the Ohio Means Jobs staff and the fact of the wide array of work fields”, “Good employers and a lot of good info”, and “Received a lot of good leads”.

Staff from Ohio Means Jobs took the time to go around with the job seekers to help with introductions with various employers, as well as job coaches from Capabilities being on hand to help job seekers. Additionally, a representative from the state office was on hand to assist with resume creation and updates, as well as online applications if requested by the employers.

“Putting on an event like this does take a lot of time, planning and hard work and it truly pays off when you hear all the positive responses. These types of events take a large team effort and I would like to thank a few of these people who make it possible. The staff of the Ohio Means Jobs (both Meigs County and Area 14) along with the staff of the Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services and Director Chris Shank worked very hard on this project from helping with food for employers and handling registration to the laborious work of setup and teardown. Even family members of employees donated their time to help with food and desserts for the event. I want to brag on all of these people who helped because it shows how much hard work and collaboration goes into this,” concluded Wamsley.

Employers and job seekers were on hand for the recent Meigs County Job Fair held in Middleport. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/09/web1_9.20-Job-Fair-1.jpg Employers and job seekers were on hand for the recent Meigs County Job Fair held in Middleport. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Employers and job seekers were on hand for the recent Meigs County Job Fair held in Middleport. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/09/web1_9.20-Job-Fair-2.jpg Employers and job seekers were on hand for the recent Meigs County Job Fair held in Middleport. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.