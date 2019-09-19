More than 80 participate in car show

RACINE — The 15th annual “Cruisin Saturday Night” Car Show was held on Saturday during Racine’s Party in the Park.

Hosted by Hill’s Classic Cars, Forth Foodfair of Pomeroy, Napa Washington Group, Home National Bank, and Martin Senour Paints, proceeds from the annual event benefit scholarships for graduating seniors in Meigs County. Numerous other individuals and businesses also supported the event through various sponsorships.

There were a total of 81 registered entries, with three registered exhibition cars.

Proceeds from the event included $368 in raffle ticket sales and $177 from a 50/50 drawing.

Car show winners (by award) were as follows:

Older Best of Show — Jerry Hill, 1955 Chevy BelAire

Older Runner-up Best of Show — Roger Gaul, 1966 Dodge Dart GT Convertible

Newer Best of Show 85+ — Cheryl Brooks/Bob Jordan, 2010 Ford Mustang

Runner-up Newer Best of Show 85+ — David Shaver, 2009 Mercedes SL63

Mayor’s Choice — Greg Simons, 1962 Mercury Monteray

Fireman’s Choice — Mark Robinette, 1972 Chevelle SS

Volunteer Choice — Jeff Peckham, 1953 F100

Exhibitor’s Choice — Danny Brown, 1950 Pontiac Silverstreak

Best Interior — Mark Robinette, 1972 Chevelle SS

Best Motorcycle — Grant Arnold, 2011 Harley Streetglide

Runner-up Best Motorcycle — Matt Bable, 2006 Harley Softtail Deluxe Custom

Best Ford — Jeff Hill, 1969 Ford Mustang

Best GM — George Kidder, 1966 Chevy Corvette Sting Ray

Best Mopar — Joe Warner, 1968 Plymouth Fury 3

Best Truck — Duane Weber, 1970 Ford F100

Best Original — Rex Roy, 1998 Camaro SuperSport Convertible

Top 25 — Mike Warner, 1970 Porche 911 RS; David Gardener, 1968 Camaro SS; Keith Sayre, 1966 Plymouth Belvedere; Janet Hively, 1970 Chrysler Neport; Dick & Charolette Wamsley, 1966 Corvette; Bud & Linda Blosser, 1978 Pontiac Transam; Rick Lunsford, 1967 Pontiac Firebird; Sue Sayre, 1954 Chevy Belaire; Calvin Wilson, 1950 Chevy Pickup; Larry Collins, 1966 Plymouth Satelite; Nancy Bumgardener, 1973 Chevy Nova Hatchback; Paul Roberts, 1967 Chevy Coupe; Colt Whited, Lil Red Express; Mike Walker, 1968 Chevelle; Danny Russell, 1969 Dodge Dart; Terry Shain, 1968 Chevy C10; Ron McDade, 1957 Ford Thunderbird; Richard Wilson, 1966 Chevelle SS; Tom Davis, 1970 Chevelle; Jeff Peckham, 1953 F100; Anita Roberts, 1967 Chevelle; Rodney Bumgardner, 1951 Chevy Pickup; Mark Robinette, 1972 Chevelle SS; Greg Simon, 1962 Mercury Monteray; Jeff Darst, 1961 Chevy Belaire.

Newer Top 5 85+ — Charles Fraizer, 1986 Ford Bronco II; Kyle Johnson, 1999 Corvette; Tom Soulsby, 2011 Jeep Rubicon; Perry Hill, 2007 Ford Mustang; Gary Wilford, 2018 Chevy Silverado.

Assisting with the show were four Southern FFA members who sold tickets; Southern basketball players who assisted with parking, along with Hill’s Automotive employees and families; Mike and Tori Bailey who assisted with registration and paperwork; Racine Chapter of Eastern Star with food sales and K&D DJ Service who provided music.

The 16th annual Car Show will be on Sept. 12, 2020.

Winners list and information provided by Hill’s Classic Cars.

More than 80 vehicle were part of the annual Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show held on Saturday during Racine’s Party in the Park. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/09/web1_9.19-Cars-1.jpg More than 80 vehicle were part of the annual Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show held on Saturday during Racine’s Party in the Park. Lorna Hart | Courtesy More than 80 vehicle were part of the annual Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show held on Saturday during Racine’s Party in the Park. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/09/web1_9.19-Cars-2.jpg More than 80 vehicle were part of the annual Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show held on Saturday during Racine’s Party in the Park. Lorna Hart | Courtesy More than 80 vehicle were part of the annual Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show held on Saturday during Racine’s Party in the Park. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/09/web1_9.19-Cars-3.jpg More than 80 vehicle were part of the annual Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show held on Saturday during Racine’s Party in the Park. Lorna Hart | Courtesy

Proceeds benefit scholarships for area students