Final Trade Days of 2019 this weekend

ROCKSPRINGS — The final Meigs County Trade Days weekend for 2019 will take place Saturday and Sunday at the Meigs County Fairgrounds.

Meigs County Trade Days is a flea market hosted by the Meigs County Fair Board, with the proceeds going to the fair board’s general operating fund.

Both indoor and outdoor spaces are available for vendors to set up.

Admission to Meigs County Trades Days is free, with free parking as well. Handicap parking is also available. Breakfast and lunch will be available.

“Each event has grown this year, and we hope to have more growth with this event as well as future events,” said organizer Wendi Miller.

Hours will be 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, rain or shine.

For more information call Tara at 740-416-5506 or Wendi at 740-416-4015 or visit Meigs County Trade Days on Facebook.