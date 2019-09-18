Pomeroy approves aggregation agreement

POMEROY — The Pomeroy Village Council unanimously voted to enter an agreement for the natural gas aggregation.

Council selected Volunteer Energy to be the supplier of the gas, which was the recommendation from Palmer Energy and the lowest cost. The plan has a fixed rate of $381 for 24 months. Along with the supplier agreement, council voted to amend the governance plan for the aggregation. Palmer Energy recommended the amendments to ensure the village is covered and in a good situation.

Council unanimously voted to adopt the Rates and Amounts Resolution submitted by the county auditor and budget committee. This resolution is adopted every year and allows the village to collect property and levy tax.

Mayor Don Anderson updated council on the progress with the county land bank. Anderson said the next step is for the county treasurer to sign the Articles of Incorporation, but that has not been completed yet. Anderson said he is unsure as to why the step has not been completed by the treasurer.

Village resident and merchant Paige Cleek approached council on behalf of the Pomeroy merchants about various issues. Cleek said there were several lights on lamp posts out and asked the village to replace the bulbs or call American Electric Power to replace theirs.

Cleek also mentioned parking issues along Main Street. She said there were three vehicles parked in front of stores for days at a time. Cleek said the vehicles belong to renters and the landlord will not ask them to park somewhere else. Anderson said the merchants wanted the parking meters removed. Cleek asked if they could add two-hour parking limit signs, but Anderson didn’t know how those would be enforced.

Cleek told the Mayor and Council that Oct. 5 is the Reunion on the River weekend, the farmer’s market, and The Fabric Shop’s annual Fall sale. Cleek also heard that there is a motorcycle toy run on the same day. She asked if the motorcycle runs are supposed to be approved by council. Anderson said, yes, they needed approval and he did not know about the toy run. Cleek is worried about the town being overcrowded and the run interfering with the scheduled reunion parade.

The next meeting of Pomeroy Village Council is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

