Racine hosts Party in the Park

RACINE — Party in the Park began Saturday’s events with a parade that included the Southern Local Marching Band under the direction of Audra Wilkinson followed by an array of fire trucks from several departments in the county. Several floats promoting candidates and levies on the fall ballot were included in the parade, along with the Party in the Park Queen candidates.

The Meigs Historical Society’s float, a truck pulling a recently donated authentic Weaver Skiff Boat, was especially appropriate for a Racine parade given the boat was designed and build in the Village and has been honored with a Meigs Bicentennial Historic Marker.

The parade route began at Southern High School and wound it’s way through the downtown streets before returning to the starting point, with the exception of the band and firetrucks which broke off to join the 9/11 Memorial Service at the Racine American Legion Post 602.

Following the Memorial Service, the 15th Annual Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show was in the spotlight with over 80 cars, trucks and motorcycles displayed along the river. Visitors were treated to an up close look at new and vintage vehicles as they walked through the show. Engines and interiors were open to view, and owners were eager to share information about their “pride and joy”.

The Show is sponsored by Hill’s Classic Cars and other supporters, and all proceeds from the Show go to the provide scholarships for area graduating seniors. (More on the car show will appear in an upcoming edition of The Daily Sentinel).

Children of all ages welcomed the official opening of the Star Mill Park Splash Pad at 1:30 p.m. and the Kiddie Tractor pull at 2 p.m.

All participants in the Tractor Pull received trophies. The top winner was Grayson Duvall who said the event was fun.

“I love kiddie tractor pulls, I ride my bike for practice at home. The last one I competed in was at the Meigs County Fair,” said Duvall.

Delicious aromas floated from a variety of food trucks and crafters displayed their wares under tents as music played on the stage.

The free event is held annually the second weekend in September on the river at Star Mill Park in Racine, Ohio.

The Southern Marching Band makes their way through the parade route during the Party in the Park Parade on Saturday. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/09/web1_9.18-Front-1.jpg The Southern Marching Band makes their way through the parade route during the Party in the Park Parade on Saturday. Courtesy of Jen Hill and Lorna Hart Grayson Duvall was the winner of the Kiddie Tractor Pull. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/09/web1_9.18-Front-2.jpg Grayson Duvall was the winner of the Kiddie Tractor Pull. Courtesy of Jen Hill and Lorna Hart Numerous first responders took part in the Party in the Park parade and the 9-11 Memorial Ceremony. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/09/web1_9.18-Front-3.jpg Numerous first responders took part in the Party in the Park parade and the 9-11 Memorial Ceremony. Courtesy of Jen Hill and Lorna Hart