Johnson volunteers at Meigs Canine Center

POMEROY — Congressman Bill Johnson (R-Marietta) recently made a stop in Meigs County as part of his pledge to volunteer in all 18 of the counties he serves this year.

Johnson joined Commissioner Randy Smith, and others, in Meigs County to volunteer at the Meigs County Canine Rescue and Adoption Center.

“It was part of my pledge to volunteer in all 18 counties I represent in 2019. I walked dogs and even did some art work decorating an adoption take-home bag…it was a blast. As a dog lover and owner myself, I was very impressed with the dedication of the staff and what I saw there,” stated Johnson of the visit.

“Beginning on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (Jan. 21), I pledged to volunteer, and encouraged others to do the same, for various projects and causes. I’ve got a lot of out of this, and hopefully I’ve raised awareness about the importance of volunteerism and some of the various volunteer opportunities throughout our region. I’ve already completed the majority of counties, and I’m on track to finish this effort by the end of the year,” concluded Johnson.

Information and photos courtesy of Congressman Bill Johnson’s office.