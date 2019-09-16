RVHS teacher selected for WW I program

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Stephanie Campbell, a teacher at River Valley High School in Bidwell is one of 114 teachers selected for a National History Day program titled Legacies of World War I.

The program is a partnership between the U.S. World War I Centennial Commission and National History Day. Campbell will participate in webinars and discussions with educators from around the world to learn about World War I and its lasting impact. As one of the selected teachers, Campbell receives free tuition, graduate credits, and materials for the online program.

Each of National History Day’s 58 affiliates could choose two teachers for this honor and the National History Day program in Ohio selected Campbell. Affiliates include all 50 states and the District of Columbia, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Northern Mariana Islands, and international school programs in China, South Asia, and South Korea.

“As part of the commemoration of the centennial of The Great War, National History Day is proud to partner with the U.S. World War I Centennial Commission to help teachers delve into the history of this global event,” said National History Day Executive Director Dr. Cathy Gorn. “Ms. Campbell will learn about specific aspects of the war she can take back to the classroom to ensure this piece of global history is not forgotten.”

This program is part of an educational partnership with the U.S. World War I Centennial Commission, the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, National History Day, and the National World War I Museum and Memorial. This partnership will educate both teachers and school students about World War I through a series of more than 100 teaching events nationwide.

NHD is a non-profit organization based in College Park, Maryland, that seeks to improve the teaching and learning of history. The National History Day Contest was established in 1974 and currently engages more than half a million students every year in conducting original research on historical topics of interest. Students present their research as a documentary, exhibit, paper, performance, or website. Projects compete first at the local and affiliate levels, where the top entries are invited to the National Contest at the University of Maryland at College Park. NHD is sponsored in part by HISTORY, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the National Park Service, Southwest Airlines, the Crown Family Foundation, the Better Angels Society, and the Diana Davis Spencer Foundation. For more information, visit nhd.org.

Ohio History Day is an affiliate, and the birthplace, of National History Day (NHD). Created in 1974, this program encourages Ohio students to bring history to life by doing history. Students conduct historical research that leads to exhibits, documentaries, original performances, websites and scholarly papers. NHD reinforces classroom teaching by rewarding students of all abilities for their scholarship, individual initiative and cooperative learning. Ohio History Day is open to students from 4th through 12th grade, in public, private, online, and home schools. For more information, please visit https://www.ohiohistory.org/learn/education-and-outreach/ohio-history-day.

The Ohio History Connection, formerly the Ohio Historical Society, is a statewide history organization with the mission to spark discovery of Ohio’s stories. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization chartered in 1885, the Ohio History Connection carries out history services for Ohio and its citizens focused on preserving and sharing the state’s history. This includes housing the state historic preservation office, the official state archives, local history office and managing more than 50 sites and museums across Ohio. For more information on programs and events, visit ohiohistory.org.

The U.S. World War One Centennial Commission was created by Congress in 2013 to provide education programs, public outreach, and guidance for commemorative events regarding America’s involvement in WWI, which many see as The War That Changed the World. The World War One Centennial Commission is creating the National WWI Memorial in Washington, DC through private donation. To learn more about the World War One Centennial Commission and its work, visit ww1cc.org.

