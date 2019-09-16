Ferrell crowned Queen

RACINE — Mickenzie Ferrell was crowned the 2019 Party in the Park Queen on Saturday afternoon during the annual event in Racine.

Ferrell is the daughter of Michael and Tara Ferrell of Syracuse. She plans to attend Ohio State University next fall to major in biology.

Baylee Wolfe was named the 2019 Party in the Park Queen First Runner-up.

Wolfe is the daughter of Joseph and BettyAnn Wolfe of Racine. The plans to attend Ohio University to major in biomedical engineering.

Ferrell and Wolfe were crowned by 2018 Party in the Park Queen Marissa Brooker. Brooker is currently studying biology at Ohio University.

Prior to the crowning, Jen Hill, who served as the emcee for the crowning, thanked Brooker for her work in representing Party in the Park and the village of Racine over the past year.

Hill then explained the process of selecting the Party in the Park Queen. The initial group of five candidates are voted on in the spring by their peers at Southern High School, then they are asked to complete a paper questionnaire and complete an interview before a panel of five judges who ultimately determine the new queen.

The sealed results were then opened during the crowning ceremony by Meigs County Chamber and Tourism Executive Director Shelly Combs. The crowns for the queen and first runner-up were donated by Clark’s Jewelry Store.

In addition to Ferrell and Wolfe, queen candidates were Phoenix Cleland, Shelby Cleland and Sydney Adams.

Additional coverage of the 2019 edition of Racine’s Party in the Park will appear in upcoming editions of The Daily Sentinel.

The 2018 Party in the Park Queen Marissa Brooker is pictured with the 2019 royalty and candidates. Pictured (from left) are Brooker, Phoenix Cleland, 2019 Queen Mickenzie Ferrell, 2019 First Runner-up Baylee Wolfe, Sydney Adams and Shelby Cleland.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.