Grazing management and pollution abatement workshop slated

RACINE — Cattle producers and other farmers interested in federal programs, agricultural practices, and agricultural pollution abatement should mark Oct. 15 on their calendar.

The Meigs Soil and Water Conservation District, the Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation Districts, the Ohio Department of Agriculture, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Natural Resources Conservation Service are holding an informational workshop Grazing Management & Pollution Abatement on Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Lee Farm (Keith and Becky Bentz) at 31940 Lee Road, Racine.

The agenda includes a pasture walk, discussion of conservation practices and programs, winter feeding, manure/nutrient management, and agricultural pollution abatement.

There is no cost for the workshop but reservations are required. To make reservations or for more information contact the Meigs SWCD at 740-992-4282, weekdays, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. before Oct. 9.