Council sets Trick-or-Treat

SYRACUSE — Syracuse Village Council scheduled Trick-or-Treat and approved payments during their meeting on Thursday evening.

Trick-or-Treat in the Village of Syracuse is Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. All village streets (with the exception of State Route 124) will be closed to vehicle traffic during that time.

Council approved to pay $2,200 to remove trees from the roadside park property. The trees are reported to be hanging down and are hazardous to vehicles.

The previous fiscal officer, Crystal Cottrill, told council the sand and gravel storage shed cost was more than the amount left on the loan. The village needs to pay an additional $5,000 to $6,000 to pay the final invoice. Council approved making the payment with the street and highway fund.

Council approved to pay Cottrill for her time spent training the new fiscal officer, Tiffany McDaniel. McDaniel will be in training with various people for the next few weeks.

Council also voted to pay $698.79 for medical insurance and prescription coverage for McDaniel.

Mayor Eric Cunningham received two letters of interest for the vacant council position. However, one withdrew her letter because they did not know the meetings were on Thursdays and they had a prior commitment. The second letter was from an unqualified person because council members must have resided in the village for at least the last 12 months.

Cunningham is accepting letters of interest for the position until Oct. 16.

The village is also accepting resumes for a water maintenance person until Oct. 1.

In his report to council, grants administrator Fred Hoffman said,

-The 2019 paving was completed at a total of $82,187.49. The village paid $21,368.75 for that project and the remainder was covered by a grant.

-The application for 2020 paving was submitted last week with Middleport. Syracuse asked for $54,025 from the Ohio Public Works Commission and pledged to pay $18,982.

-The village was awarded an additional $142,000 to clean up the former gas station on Third Street. Dirt will continue being removed until all the contamination is gone.

Village Solicitor Rick Hedges said he is waiting on the county to call about the next steps for the pool. Council President David Poole said the sewer plant deed is incorrect, which will need to be corrected before the pool can be deeded to the county.

Police Chief Mony Wood said the department will continue to fine people for trash in their yards.

The fire department rescheduled the smoke alarm event for Sept. 21 at 9 a.m.

The next Syracuse Village Council meeting will be held Thursday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Syracuse Village Hall. The meeting in October is schedule a week later than usual as requested by Council President David Poole.

Letters of interest still be accepted for council position

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.