Ferrell crowned Party in the Park Queen

Mickenzie Ferrell was crowned the 2019 Racine Party in the Park Queen on Saturday afternoon. Baylee Wolfe was named the First Runner Up. Ferrell and Wolfe were crowned by 2018 Party in the Park Queen Marissa Brooker. Pictured (from left) are 2018 Queen Marissa Brooker, 2019 Queen Mickenzie Ferrell and 2019 First Runner Up Baylee Wolfe. Coverage of the 2019 Party in the Park will appear in upcoming editions of The Daily Sentinel.

Mickenzie Ferrell was crowned the 2019 Racine Party in the Park Queen on Saturday afternoon. Baylee Wolfe was named the First Runner Up. Ferrell and Wolfe were crowned by 2018 Party in the Park Queen Marissa Brooker. Pictured (from left) are 2018 Queen Marissa Brooker, 2019 Queen Mickenzie Ferrell and 2019 First Runner Up Baylee Wolfe. Coverage of the 2019 Party in the Park will appear in upcoming editions of The Daily Sentinel. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/09/web1_9.17-PITP-Queen.jpg Mickenzie Ferrell was crowned the 2019 Racine Party in the Park Queen on Saturday afternoon. Baylee Wolfe was named the First Runner Up. Ferrell and Wolfe were crowned by 2018 Party in the Park Queen Marissa Brooker. Pictured (from left) are 2018 Queen Marissa Brooker, 2019 Queen Mickenzie Ferrell and 2019 First Runner Up Baylee Wolfe. Coverage of the 2019 Party in the Park will appear in upcoming editions of The Daily Sentinel. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel