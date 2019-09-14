Job shadowing program to benefit business, education communities

MEIGS COUNTY — More than 50 representatives from local businesses, schools, and workforce development agencies recently met to discuss plans for a job shadowing program that will involve high school students from all three of the county’s public school districts. The meeting was hosted by Farmers Bank and the Meigs County Economic Development office.

Job shadowing involves giving students a chance to observe or “shadow” someone at a job in which they think they may be interested. It allows students to explore careers on a firsthand basis. “This will be a great opportunity for our students. It will definitely help them make more informed decisions about their future career paths,” said Abby Harris, Meigs High School guidance counselor.

During the meeting, attendees heard from a panel of five Meigs High School students who participated in job shadowing assignments during the 2018-2019 school year. The teens spoke about the details of their assignments and how such an experience helped them to determine a career plan.

Participants then engaged in small-group discussions about the values, barriers, and vision of a structured job shadowing program for all Meigs County high school students. It was noted that the benefits of such a program extend beyond the student population.

According to Eastern Local Superintendent Steve Ohlinger, “The program is exciting not only for the students but for the business partners of Meigs County. By collaborating, we can strengthen the workforce of our county by reinforcing the needed skills to be a successful employee.”

The group will meet again on Dec. 3 at the Rio Grande Community College, Meigs Center, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to finalize the details for implementation of such a program. Local businesses who want to become involved are encouraged to contact Meigs High School Principal Travis Abbott or Meigs County Economic Development Director Perry Varnadoe.

Information and photos provided by Amy Perrin of Meigs High School.

Representatives from the business and education communities recently met to discuss the job shadowing program. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/09/web1_9.15-Job-Shadowing.jpg Representatives from the business and education communities recently met to discuss the job shadowing program. Courtesy photo