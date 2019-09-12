‘Elvis’ is coming to town

POINT PLEASANT — “Elvis” will be visiting Point Pleasant next month and tickets for his show are on sale now at the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center.

“Elvis,” also known in his everyday life as Dwight Icenhower, will be performing live at the Paul and Lillian Wedge Auditorium at Point Pleasant Junior/ Senior High School on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. Patrons are not permitted to bring in their own food and/or drink.

All tickets must be pre-purchased at the river museum as there will be no ticket sales at the door. All proceeds from this event will be going towards the river museum.

Reserved ticket seats, which are the first seven rows of the auditorium, are $50 a piece and 36 remain for purchase, one in the middle row, 21 on the right side and 14 on the left side.

General ticket seats cost $35 and several seats remain available on the bottom tier as well as the upper tier of the auditorium.

Martha Fout of the river museum shared Icenhower is a well known name around this area as he grew up in Pomeroy and has a large local fan base.

According to Icenhower’s Facebook page, he began his Elvis career by singing karaoke at a local fair when he was just 16 years old. Now, he is one of the very few Elvis Tribute Artists (ETA) that have made a full-time career out of keeping the legend alive.

Icenhower performs 4-5 shows weekly. Though he was born four years after Elvis passed away, Icenhower has studied every move that Elvis made and has mastered the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s eras of Elvis’ career. He has performed all over the United States as well as in England, Brazil, The Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Mexico and has toured Japan several times.

Icenhower has had the opportunity to share the stage with some personal friends of Elvis including DJ Fontana, The Jordanaires, The Sweet Inspirations, Cynthia Pepper, Julie Parrish, Charlie Hodge, Joe Esposito, Dook Bardwell and Eddie Miles.

Icenhower has received several awards for his accomplishment as an ETA, a few recent ones being the 2011 King of the World ETA World Championship during Elvis Week in Memphis, Tenn. and the 2011 Heart of the King Award in Las Vegas, Nev.

Fout commented this benefit concert will be helping the river museum keep progressing into a positive future and she hopes to see a full audience on the night of the concert.

Pictured is Dwight Icenhower. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/09/web1_Elvis-1.jpg Pictured is Dwight Icenhower.

Tickets on sale now at river museum

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

