Job Fair to be held Friday

MIDDLEPORT — The annual job fair hosted by Ohio Means Jobs Meigs County will take place today (Friday).

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with veterans given access to meet with employers at 9:30 a.m. The job fair will take place in the vacant, grassy lot across from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services building in Middleport between Mill and Race Streets on North Third Avenue.

More than two dozens employers are expected, ranging from the health care field to occupational trades.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring resumes and come dressed for possible interviews with the on-site employers.