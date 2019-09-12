For the record

Meigs County Probate Court
POMEROY — Marriage licenses were recently issued in Meigs County Probate Court to the following couples:
William Edward White II of Long Bottom and Cassandra Renee Bolin of Reedsville;
Andrew Shawn Pickering and Joanna Marie Adkins, both of Mason, W.Va.;
Brett Earl Newsome and Leanna Lynn Davis, both of Pomeroy;
Paul M. Kauff and Penny L. Reynolds, both of Middleport;
Jameson Henry Johnson and Amber Dawn Roderus, both of Syracuse;
Jarod David Hupp and Jane Ann Williams, both of Syracuse;
Peter Matthew Lunsford and Tasha Nichole Wyant, both of Point Pleasant, W.Va.;
Robert Hustuce Workman of Rutland and Tricia Lynn Belli of Chillicothe;
Loren Joe Humphrey Jr. and Brittany Diane Preast, both of Pomeroy;
Ronald Gerald Reeve of Albany and Patricia Jean Schoonover of Gallipolis;
Caleb Clinton Jones and Sylvia Elizabeth Richards, both of Syracuse;
Edward Mony Wood and Stephanie Renee Layne, both of Racine;
Wyatt William Wooten and Erin Michelle Dunn, both of Pomeroy;
Dylan Howard Lavender and Morgan Nicole Tackett, both of Pomeroy;
Sue Ann Cohen and Lori Leigh Whalen, both of Mukwonago, Wisconsin;
Wesley Steven Thoene of Pomeroy and Julie Ann Tillis of Rutland;
Jay W. Turner and Stephanie W. Stevens, both of Langsville;
Steven Dewayne Parsons and Bobby Lee Pierce, both of Pomeroy;
Justin Chalmer Fraley and April Mae Neal, both of Portland;
Gregory E. Jeffries and Andrea D. Arnott, both of Reedsville;
Preston Gene Denney of Long Bottom and Taylor Danielle Chevalier of Reedsville;
John David Bechtle and Victoria Ann Nuscis, both of Middleport;
Tyler Scott Barton of Racine and Ciera Nichole Marcinko of Portland;
Michael Aaron Daivs and Jade Shyann Dudding, both of Middleport;
Anthony Wayne Pearce and Jennifer Lynn Roth, both of Syracuse;
Phillip Raymond Werry of Chester and Sherry S. O’Brien of Racine;
John Seth Kulchar and Cierra Whitney Phillips, both of Albany.