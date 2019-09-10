Gallipolis to be featured in ‘Our Town’

ATHENS — You can often tell whether a person is from Gallipolis just by how they pronounce the town’s name. People who grew up in the Ohio River community say it one way, while much of the rest of the region says it entirely differently.

In the upcoming “Our Town: Gallipolis,” Filmmaker Evan Shaw will examine why this is even an issue by diving deeply into the town’s French roots, as well as looking at the historical events that shaped this Gallia County village.

“Each community has its own personality,” said Shaw. “Once you learn about the events and people that make up the town and see how the past has influenced the present and will influence the future, you can’t help but fall in love with these places. I’m already learning things about Gallipolis that tell me how special of a place it is, and I can’t wait to share that with the community, the region and the entire state.”

The film will also examine many other unique aspects and people of the area including: the formation of the Ohio River, the Battle of Point Pleasant, and the Silver Bridge disaster, along with some of its more notable residents.

Shaw is a 13-time Emmy-Award winner and a southeastern Ohio native. Previously highlighted communities in the Our Town series include Lancaster, Pomeroy, Nelsonville, Jackson, Athens, and Morgan County. Shaw started his research work in Gallipolis last spring and is very excited about the seventh episode of the series.

“Our Town: Gallipolis” will premiere at a free public screening in Gallipolis in March of 2020. More information on the date and location will be announced soon.

“Our Town” is a historical documentary series produced by WOUB Public Media and the Barbara Geralds Institute for Storytelling and Social Impact which aims to tell the unique creation stories of communities in the Appalachian region. Through the telling of this history, “Our Town” is building the collective story of the Appalachian region and developing an incredible sense of place and purpose to inspire residents to continue building on the past to create a stronger future.

As an administrative unit of the Scripps College of Communication at Ohio University, WOUB Public Media is a non-profit, community-supported multimedia organization which provides public online and broadcast services, along with non-broadcast educational services and student professional development. As affiliates of NPR and PBS, WOUB serves 55 counties throughout the Appalachian areas of southeastern Ohio, northern West Virginia and eastern Kentucky with its broadcast signals. WOUB Radio’s FM Network has transmitters in Athens, Chillicothe, Ironton, Zanesville and Cambridge, while WOUB AM serves the immediate Athens area. WOUB TV is made up of six television channels (WOUB HD, WOUB Classic, WOUB World, WOUB Create, WOUB Ohio and WOUB Kids) which are broadcast from two transmitters.

Through its support of public service, teaching, research and administrative missions, along with its local content and programming, WOUB seeks to enrich, enhance and expand the lives and horizons of the people in the Appalachian communities it serves, as well as Ohio University faculty, staff and students.

Information for this article provided by WOUB Public Media.

Gallipolis has recently been recognized for a pair of accolades, the first, when Ohio Magazine announced it would feature Gallipolis as one of five communities as part of its annual Ohio’s Best Hometown issue, and the second being the recent announcement that WOUB would feature it as part of its “Our Town” Emmy award-winning series. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/09/web1_BestHometownPhotoGallipolis.jpg Gallipolis has recently been recognized for a pair of accolades, the first, when Ohio Magazine announced it would feature Gallipolis as one of five communities as part of its annual Ohio’s Best Hometown issue, and the second being the recent announcement that WOUB would feature it as part of its “Our Town” Emmy award-winning series. Dean Wright | OVP

Documentary to premiere March 2020