Driver tests closed for Gallia, written still available

GALLIPOLIS — In an effort to streamline processes, merge resources, and offset costs, the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles is implementing a multi-faceted overhaul to optimize operations within its Driver Examination (DX) section.

Therefore, effective September 3, 2019, the BMV Driver Examination station in Gallia County has been closed. BMV Deputy Registrar and Gallia County Clerk of Courts Noreen M. Saunders, located next to the former Gallia County DX station, will make available to customers the written examination and a subsequent issuance of a temporary driving permit, if applicable. No appointment is necessary.

The Athens and Jackson County exam stations will continue both the written and driving skills tests, with appointments being made online at ohiodrivingtest.com. The Jackson Driver Exam station will also expand operations by offering services on Mondays, in addition to its current Tuesday through Saturday schedule. With a successful skills test, you may return to the Gallia County BMV/Title Office, 499 Jackson Pike, Suite C, Gallipolis, Ohio for issuance of your driver license, or at any other BMV location within the state.

Information provided by Gallia County Clerk of Courts Noreen Saunders.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/09/web1_web1_web1_Tribune-25-12.jpg