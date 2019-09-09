Genealogy Fair to be held Saturday

CHESTER — Are you interested in learning about your family history?

The Chester-Shade Historical Association and the Bedford-Lodi Genealogy Group are co-sponsoring the annual Genealogy Fair in the Genealogy Research Lab at the Chester Academy on Saturday, Sept. 14.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Genealogy Fair is for both beginning and experienced researchers to learn more about their family history.

There is no charge to attend and Wi-Fi will be available to assist in research through ancestry.com.

For more information call 740-985-4115 or 740-985-9822.