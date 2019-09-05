7 departments respond to fire

Seven fire departments fought a fire in downtown Point Pleasant at an unoccupied home in the historic district Thursday afternoon. Point Pleasant Fire Chief Jeremy Bryant said in addition to his department, manpower and equipment were requested from the county’s five other departments (New Haven, Mason, Valley, Leon and Flatrock) as well as Gallipolis. The home is on the corner of 7th and Main streets and appeared to be a total loss. Firefighters worked to put out the blaze and protected an adjacent home that is being restored. There were no injures. The cause of the fire remains undetermined. The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office has been called to the scene. Power was also out for some of the downtown area. EMS and law enforcement were also on scene.

Jeremy Bryant | Courtesy

