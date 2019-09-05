Deputies seek breaking and entry suspect

The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in identifying the suspect of a recent break in and theft at Bidwell Bait and Tackle. These images were captured by the businesses surveillance system. If you have information that could lead to the identification of this suspect, please contact Det. Brady Curry at 740-446-4612 Ext. 1261.

Staff Report

The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in identifying the suspect of a recent break in and theft at Bidwell Bait and Tackle. These images were captured by the businesses surveillance system. If you have information that could lead to the identification of this suspect, please contact Det. Brady Curry at 740-446-4612 Ext. 1261. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/09/web1_SurveillanceFootage2.jpg The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in identifying the suspect of a recent break in and theft at Bidwell Bait and Tackle. These images were captured by the businesses surveillance system. If you have information that could lead to the identification of this suspect, please contact Det. Brady Curry at 740-446-4612 Ext. 1261. Courtesy photo