Two armed robberies reported near OU Campus

ATHENS — Two separate armed robberies were reported early Thursday morning near the Ohio University campus in Athens.

According to a media release from the Athens Police Department, officers responded to two separate armed robbery reports. The first occurred on Rufus Street near Nelson Drive at 12:10 a.m. The second occurred at the intersection of W. Union Street and S. Shafer Street at 12:35 a.m.

In both incidents, the suspect was described as a white male, thin build, approximately 5’8”, wearing a dark colored shirt, short dark hair, a short scruffy beard, brandishing a silver firearm. The victims advised the suspect fled in an early 2000s black four door vehicle, unknown make or model. No injuries were reported by the victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Athens City Police Department, 740-592-3313.