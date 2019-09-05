Chamber Games set for Saturday

RACINE — The inaugural Corks for a Cause Chamber Spotlight Games will be held Saturday, Sept 7 at Kountry Resort Campground.

Doors will open at 5 p.m., with games to begin at 6 p.m. in the banquet room at Kountry Resort Campground.

Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy wine during event. Enter the Early Bird drawing by purchasing your ticket and reserving your seat in advance. Tickets on sale at multiple locations including the Meigs Chamber, Home National Bank, Farmers Bank, MiBoyz Bar & Grill, Swisher & Lohse, and Summerfield’s.

Tickets are $25 and include 20 games. Cover all and XLT games can be purchased separately.

Local prizes include: a painting by Michele Musser, jewelry from Clark’s Jewelry, an Origami Owl necklace by Julie Spaun Independent Designer, gift baskets of items and gift certificates from Front Paige Outfitters, River Roasters (which includes the famous Oatmeal Cream Pies) and Pleasant Hill Vineyards, a bag from River City Leather and much, much more.

The Chamber Spotlight Games is a new event for the Meigs County Chamber and TOurism for 2019.

For more information contact the Chamber at 740-992-5005 or visit their Facebook event page.

