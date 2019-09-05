Racine to work with county, township on paving grant

RACINE — The Village of Racine will move forward with a grant proposal in cooperation with other government entities for paving.

Meigs County Engineer Gene Triplett met with council during this week’s meeting, with a grant proposal for a cooperative project for paving involving the county, Salisbury Township and the Village of Racine. The grant, should it be received, would be administered through the engineer’s office. In Racine, the paving would be on Elm Street where the new sidewalks and curbs were recently installed. Council approved a resolution for the cooperative agreement. The work would be done in September 2020.

Council accepted the resignation of Marshal Shane Bell. Bell has moved and accepted employment with a sheriff’s office in North Carolina according to council discussion.

Mayor Scott Hill appointed Michael Hupp as the interim Marshal. Council had discussion about the police department and will check on the finances to make a decision on staffing moving forward.

Trick or treat in the village was set for 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 with a party to follow at the fire station. Details of the party will be announced at a later date.

Hill reported that the swings at Star Mill Park had been examined and six needed to be replaced. Council approved making the purchase to replace the swings.

The Mayor also reported that there is a need for a bicycle rack for the splash pad area of Star Mill Park. Any organization interested in possibly helping with this or donating a rack can contact the village.

The official dedication for the Splash Pad will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1 during Party in the Park. The hope is that representatives from the organizations who made donations toward the project will be able to attend.

Hill stated that the village has been approved for a $300,000 loan at zero percent interest for 10 years through the State Fire Marshal’s Office. The money is to be used for the purchase of a new fire engine. Council approved moving forward with the loan.

Pat Mullen Construction and his crew will be working on the removal and replacement of the steps at the front of the municipal building. Work began this week.

All council members were present for the meeting.

The next council meeting is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Information provided by Councilman Bob Beegle.

