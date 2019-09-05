Emmy Award winning filmographer to address SWCD banquet

ROCKSPRINGS — Emmy Award winning filmographer Evan Shaw will be the guest speaker for this year’s annual Meigs Soil and Water Conservation District annual meeting and banquet.

This year’s banquet will be held Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. in the Meigs High School cafeteria.

Best known for his sports coverage, Shaw is also known for the Our Town series of programs highlighting small towns in southeastern Ohio, and as a sports cameraman.

He is a graduate of Meigs High School and Ohio University, and is the son of Lynn and Liz Shaw of Pomeroy, who are themselves Emmy Award winners for their musical work in “Our Town: Jackson”

The evening will also see the election of one person to the Meigs SWCD Board of Supervisors. Candidates include Bill Baer and Jason Ervin, both of Racine.

Baer, who has been on the Meigs SWCD Board of Supervisors since 2002, is a retired teacher and principal who raises and sells alfalfa hay to area horse farms and for his own horses. He and his wife, Jean, reside in Sutton Township.

Ervin is a newcomer to running for the board. He currently works at the Mountaineer Plant. He and his wife have two children and live in the Morning Star community.

Voting will take place that evening before the annual meeting from 6-7 p.m. Residents or landowners, firms, and corporations that own or occupy land in Meigs County and are 18 years of age or older may vote for supervisor. A non-resident landowner, firm, or corporation must provide an affidavit of eligibility, which includes designation of a voting representative, prior to casting a ballot.

There are three ways an eligible voter can cast a ballot: at the annual meeting from 6-7 p.m., at the SWCD office until 3 p.m. on Oct. 1, or via absentee ballot by requesting an absentee ballot from the SWCD office at 113 E. Memorial Dr. Suite D, Pomeroy, OH 45769.

Absentee ballots can be requested until Sept. 25 by calling or stopping in the office.

Supervisors serve staggered three-year terms. The winner will be announced the evening of the annual meeting and banquet.

Annual Banquet/Meeting registration costs are $14 per person and must be reserved by Sept 24. You do not need a ticket to vote before the banquet. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Meigs SWCD office at 740-992-4282.