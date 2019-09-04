Trauma responsive training to be held in Pomeroy

POMEROY — “Empowered Resiliency: Individual and Agency Trauma Responsive Care Training” will be held later this month in Pomeroy, allowing for law enforcement personnel, advocate and others to boost their knowledge of trauma responsive care for victims of crime.

In 2017, Meigs County saw a total of 25 violent crimes and 212 property crimes according to data collected by the Office Criminal Justice Services. While this was a 20 percent decrease from 2016, the aftermath of these crimes have continued to affect victims and witnesses in Meigs County. It is common for people to experience symptoms of trauma in the days, months, and years following a crime. First responders, advocates, and attorneys can help victims and witnesses heal and find their “new normal” through trauma-responsive care. Trauma-responsive care is a shift in thinking. It is a culture change in how we treat and respond to survivors of crime. This method of serving survivors asks the question, “What happened to you?” instead of “What’s wrong with you?”

On Sept. 23 and 24, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, the Ohio Victim Witness Association (OVWA) will be hosting “Empowered Resiliency: Individual and Agency Trauma Responsive Care Training”, a two day training for first responders, victim advocates, attorneys, mental health professionals and allied professionals at the Farmers Bank Community Room at 640 E. Main St., in Pomeroy. This educational opportunity will teach the difference between trauma-informed care and trauma-responsive care; practical and applicable tools, practices, and protocols; methods of implementation survivors of crime; and how these professionals can become trauma-responsive to their staff needs.

The training will establish an understanding of the root of trauma and build collaborative efforts to reduce and address these trauma symptoms. Participants will hear from the victim advocate from the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, The Survivor Outreach Program in Athens, Ohio, and Columbus’ Center for Family Safety & Healing. These facilitated collaborations encourage alliances between systems to ultimately improve the victim experience, lead to better outcomes throughout the criminal justice process and encourage resiliency and healing.

There is a $25 fee that will help OVWA cover breakfast and afternoon snack both days of the training. Only 40 seats are available for this highly requested and attended training. Registration ends Sept. 15, 2019. Please contact OVWA at info@ovwa.org or at (614) 787-9000 to register for this training. If you require accommodations, please notify OVWA no later than Sept. 15, 2019.

The Ohio Victim Witness Association is a non-profit organization that promotes access to safety, healing, justice and financial recovery for Ohio crime victims through meaningful rights and quality services.

Information provided by Liz Poprocki, Executive Director of the Ohio Victim Witness Association.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/09/web1_9.3-OVWA-logo-RGB.jpg