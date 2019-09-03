Next Level to Hot Summer Nights

GALLIPOLIS — The French Art Colony enters the final month of Hot Summer Nights with the band, Next Level.

The band describes themselves with the following quote: “We’re a band that plays music from every genre, from the 60’s through today. Our shows are upbeat and fun and we always play your favorite songs. We started as a duo and have now grown into a band. We have Barry Taylor on keyboard and vocals, BJ Kreseen on lead vocals, Rich Rogers on lead guitar and Jill Nelson on Vocals.”

Gates will open this Thursday evening at the Pavilion, on the grounds at the French Art Colony, at 6 p.m. Dinner will be available for $6 along with a cash bar. The music will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Hot Summer Nights is a weekly series, presented every Thursday evening through September, in the FAC Pavilion. Entry fee for the show is $5, except for FAC members, who may attend at no charge.

The new 2019 Hot Summer Nights t-shirts will be available for purchase, created by Lucky Cat Design Co. For any additional information, connect with the French Art Colony on Facebook, our website www. Frenchartcolony.org or call 740-446-3834.

The Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program with State tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

Submitted by the FAC.

The French Art Colony enters the final month of Hot Summer Nights with the band, Next Level, performing on Thursday. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/09/web1_Next-Level.jpg The French Art Colony enters the final month of Hot Summer Nights with the band, Next Level, performing on Thursday. FAC | Courtesy