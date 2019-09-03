Youth display flower displays

ROCKSPRINGS — Following an outstanding presentation of arrangements and horticulture by Junior participates in the first Meigs County Fair Flower Show, the entries were equally impressive during the second show.

This time, contestants were given the challenge of interpreting Fair Food, Little Miss and Mister Contest, and the Pet Show, and the winners were Best of Show, Olivia Rife; Creativity, Hannah Crane; and Torri Adkins, Reserve Best of Show.

Juniors were also represented in the Junior Horticultural portion of the show with fresh specimens in five categories that included large and small Zinnias, Marigolds, and Roadside Materials.

To give the Junior awards perspective, the criteria used for judging adult entries established by the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs is the same for juniors. There are separate categories for adults and juniors, but a certified OAGC judge with the same measures determines all awards.

Junior Fair Flower Show Results for Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019:

Division 809: Invitational:

Class 85: The Sprouts Junior Garden Club: Fair Food, Your Interpretation (To Be Judged): 1st: Torri Adkins, Middleport, Ohio; 2nd: Jeremiah Mohler, Pomeroy, Ohio, Hannah Crane, Pomeroy, Ohio; 3rd: Bryant I. Mohler, Pomeroy, Ohio; 4th: Madison M. Chapman, Racine, Ohio.

Division 810: Juniors:

Class 86: Little Miss and Mister Contest, Designers Choice: 1st: Halo M. Rife, Middleport, Ohio, Hannah Crane; 2nd: Torri Adkins, Bryant I. Mohler; 3rd: Olivia R. Rife, Middleport, Ohio, Phoebe A. Rife, Middleport, Ohio, Lyla Beasley, Pomeroy, Ohio; 4th: Hayward D. Jackson, Middleport Longbottom, Ohio.

Class 87: Pet Show, Including a Stuffed Animal or Animal Figurine: 1st: Olivia R. Rife, Torri Adkins; 2nd: Phoebe A. Rife, Hannah Crane; 3rd: Halo M. Rife, Middleport, Ohio, Madison M. Chapman; 4th: Hayward D Jackson.

Division 812 Junior Horticulture

Class 138: Zinnia, Large, 1 Bloom, Any Color: 1st: Madison M. Chapman, Hannah Crane, Hayward D. Jackson; 2nd Halo M. Rife, Madison M. Chapman; 3rd Bryant I. Mohler; Hayward D. Jackson.

Class 139: Zinnia, Small, 1 Bloom, Any Color: 1st: Hayward D. Jackson, Hayward D. Jackson, Hayward D. Jackson; 2nd: Jeremiah Mohler, Madison. Chapman, Hayward D. Jackson; 3rd: Halo M. Rife, Madison M. Chapman, Madison M. Chapman; 4th: Lyla Beasley, Madison M. Chapman.

Class 140: Zinnia, Small, One Bloom, Any Color: 1st: Lyla Beasley, Hayward D. Jackson, Hayward D Jackson; 2nd: Jeremiah Mohler, Madison M. Chapman, Hayward D Jackson; 3rd Halo M. Rife, Madison M. Chapman, Madison M Chapman; 4th: Madison M. Chapman, Hayward D. Jackson, Hayward D Jackson.

Class 141: Marigold Large: 1st: Olivia Goble, Middleport, Ohio; 2nd: Bryant I. Mohler; 3rd: Bryant I. Mohler; 4th: Lyla Beasley.

Class 142: Roadside Material, One Stem, Groom For Arranging, Must Be Named: 1st: Nora Pierce, Racine, Ohio, Jeremiah Mohler, Bryant I. Mohler, Bryant I. Mohler, Lyla Beasley, Lyla Beasley, Madison M. Chapman, Madison M. Chapman, Hayward D. Jackson, Hayward D. Jackson; 2nd: Torri Adkins, Nora Pierce, Nora Pierce, Jeremiah Mohler, Halo M. Rife, Olivia R. Rife. M; Phoebe A. Rife, Madison M Chapman, Teaghan Welch, Long Bottom, Ohio; 3rd: Torri Adkins; Nora Pierce, Jeremiah Mohler, Jeremiah Mohler, Bryant I. Mohler, Halo M Rife, Lyla Beasley, Lyla Beasley, Madison M. Chapman, Hayward D Jackson; 4th: Torri Adkins, Bryant I. Mohler, Olivia R. Rife, Olivia R. Rife, Olivia Rife, Phoebe A. Rife, Phoebe A. Rife, Phoebe A. Rife, Hayward D Jackson.

By Lorna Hart Special to the Sentinel

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

