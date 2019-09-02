‘Expedition Unknown’ visits

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Filming for the television series “Expedition Unknown” on the Travel Channel took place in Point Pleasant last week.

Local residents were invited to be in the show which was centered around the Mothman legends of the city, six of those residents were students from Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School including LeeAnn Anderson, Jarred Fairchild, Eli Burns, Jene McCarthy, C.J. Thornton, and Kevin Jones.

On Wednesday, the students met at the West Virginia Farm Museum for filming.

Anderson, who portrayed the character Mrs. Scarberry, said, “The skit is about the first couple to be said to have seen the Mothman in person. It is about their experience and thoughts about seeing the creature and their reactions as well.”

Anderson was approached by the casting director to play this role, which Anderson shared she is very appreciative for this gesture as this was an “amazing and incredible” experience for her.

“It was a total surprise, but a great experience none the less,” said Anderson. “I feel very honored to be apart of this amazing project and interesting part of history. I have always been a nut for the histories of small towns, so to be apart of this project was a true and surreal moment for me.”

Anderson also extended a thank you to Jeff Wittman, the students theater director, for pulling the cast together and preparing them for this assignment.

Burns, who portrayed the character Mr. Mallette, added, “We filmed on roads close to the farm museum. It was very creepy out there, so it wasn’t very hard to get into character.”

Burns explained in this portion of the skit the Mallettes and the Scarberrys see the Mothman while driving in their car through the TNT area.

“Mr. Wittman, my theater director, asked me if I would be interested in playing the role of Steve Mallette because I showed physical characteristics of Steve Mallette,” said Burns. “I always dreamed about acting, but this whole chance to work with the Travel Channel has been a life changing experience, especially when it’s all connected to the Mothman. The Mothman is something huge in Point Pleasant and to re-enact the very beginning of this great story, I couldn’t be more happy.”

The other students characters were as follows: Fairchild, Mr. Scarberry; McCarthy, Mrs. Mallette; Thornton and Jones, Men in Black.

“I am fully honored to be apart of this story,” said Thornton.

Local students featured in episode

