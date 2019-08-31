Noblin named CEO at PVH

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) Board of Trustees is pleased to welcome PVH’s new Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Noblin, FACHE. He will replace Interim Chief Executive Officer, Connie Davis, executive director of Ancillary Services. Noblin will assume his new duties on Sept. 9.

“With input from Pleasant Valley Hospital Physicians, Executive Leadership and Department Directors, the Board of Trustees made the unanimous decision Monday, August 12, 2019, to offer the position to Jeff Noblin and he accepted. The PVH Board is confident Mr. Noblin is the perfect fit for Pleasant Valley Hospital and the people who live and work in the communities we serve. The PVH Board appreciates and commends Connie Davis, executive director of Ancillary Services, for her outstanding leadership as interim CEO,” stated Dr. James Lockhart, chairman of the board.

“Mr. Noblin is an operational leader and skilled relationship builder with more than 20 years of healthcare experience. He utilizes a collaborative leadership approach with an emphasis on patient safety and satisfaction, strategic and economic development, as well as developing strong relationships with the community. Mr. Noblin is an executive who is known as being transparent, highly visible in the organization, and a staunch advocate for improving community health. I am looking forward to working with Jeff,” stated Connie Davis, interim CEO and executive director of Ancillary Services.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Pleasant Valley family to continue its proud 60-year history of making its community healthier. My wife, Dean, and our two girls, Victoria and Daphne, are excited about this great opportunity and looking forward to calling Mason County home,” stated Noblin.

Prior to accepting the CEO position at Pleasant Valley Hospital, Noblin served as CEO of Southern Tennessee Regional Health System – Lawrenceburg, an acute care hospital serving Lawrence and surrounding counties in southern, middle Tennessee. Previously in his career, he served as CEO for Cherokee Medical Center in Centre, Alabama; Administrator of South Mississippi Surgery Center in Hattiesburg, Mississippi; and Administrative Fellow and Project Manager for Phoebe Putney Health System in Albany, Georgia.

Noblin holds a Master of Healthcare Administration from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, South Carolina. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Business and Communications from Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina. Noblin achieved Fellow status in the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE) and is Board Certified in Healthcare Management. He is also a Certified Administrator Surgery Center (CASC), Lean Certified, and a Distinguished Toastmaster (DTM).

Information for this article submitted by PVH.

Established in 1959, Pleasant Valley Hospital is a partner of the Mountain Health Network and a not-for-profit healthcare system that provides community-oriented healthcare for Mason and Jackson counties in West Virginia and the counties of Gallia and Meigs in Ohio. The full-service, 201-bed facility includes a 101-bed acute care facility, a 100-bed nursing & rehabilitation center, 13 medical clinics and a full-range of therapy rehabilitation services.

Noblin https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_Noblin.jpg Noblin