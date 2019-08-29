Tennis courts back open after repairs

MIDDLEPORT — The tennis courts at General Hartinger Park in Middleport recently underwent a renovation.

The Meigs County Health Department (MCHD) recently announced that the tennis courts located at General Hartinger Park in Middleport are now open for use.

The MCHD’s Creating Healthy Communities (CHC) Program partnered with the Village of Middleport to repair the courts this year through grant funding that was awarded by the Ohio Department of Health. The MCHD provided over $2,600 of this funding to resurface the court and purchase new nets and winches for the park.

The CHC Program and the Village of Middleport selected to improve the tennis courts as a strategy to provide additional access to places for physical activity within Meigs County. The CHC Program’s vision is, “Making the healthy choice the easy choice.” With that in mind, the MCHD and their CHC Program are driven to provide safe and accessible parks and playgrounds that encourage physical activity for all ages and populations.

If you would like to learn more about the CHC Program and their efforts to increase active living and healthy eating in Meigs County please contact the Project Director, Ciara Martin at (740) 992-6626 extension 1031 or ciara.martin@meigs-health.com.

Information provided by the Meigs County Health Department.

Tennis courts at General Hartinger Park are pictured before repairs. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.27-Tennis-Court-1-Before.jpg Tennis courts at General Hartinger Park are pictured before repairs. Courtesy photo Tennis courts at General Hartinger Park are pictured after repairs. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.27-Tennis-Court-2-After.jpg Tennis courts at General Hartinger Park are pictured after repairs. Courtesy photo