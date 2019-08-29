FFA Officers attend retreat

RACINE — Racine Southern FFA officer took part in the annual officer retreat earlier this summer.

The Racine Southern FFA met at 4 a.m. at the school with Ms. Jenna Meeks (Ag teacher and FFA advisor), her daughter and Rhonda Meeks (Ohio River Producers-Southern FFA Alumni member) to begin our annual FFA Officer Retreat to Virginia Beach.

While on retreat we got to go on a fishing charter boat which used nets and crab-pots to fish. We learn about the aquatic ecosystem and the different types of fish that live in the Virginia Beach area. As a bonus, the shrimp that we caught that day, we were able to fix for dinner that same night. They were very tasty.

This retreat was mainly focused on planning our activities throughout the entire coming school year (Program of Activities). Some things we discussed were who supports our chapter and how we can use these businesses information to help agriculture continue to grow. Some organizations that support us are Meigs County Soil & Water; Ohio River Producers; Meigs County OSU Extension; Athens/Meigs Farm Bureau, our local school board and many more. We discussed how to increase the growth of our chapter and how to grow the alumni group. We planned who would be in charge of fruit sales, Valentine flower sales, strawberry sales, just to name a of few of our fundraisers. We have lots of events we want to try to do this year to promote agriculture and and FFA for the coming year.

We also got to go swimming in the ocean and walk around the main store fronts in Virginia Beach. We enjoyed are stay at the beach, our house was located at Olcott, Va.

Attending the retreat were: President Raeven Reedy, Vice President Kristin McKay, Secretary Caelin Seth, Treasurer Ethan Mullen, Reporter Natalie Porter, Chaplin Austin Rose, Sentinel Dylan Lyons, Advisor Jenna Meeks, Chaperone, Rhonda Meeks, and guest Kiley Meeks.

We arrived home, after fives days, tired but ready to go forward with our plans for the coming FFA school year, alongside with sharing with our fellow members.

Article written and submitted by Austin Rose, Racine Southern FFA Chaplain.

