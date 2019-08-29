Syracuse discusses fiscal officer vacancy

SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Village Council held a special meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss the fiscal officer position.

Council unanimously voted to offer benefits — including health, dental and eye insurance — to the future village fiscal officer. Along with benefits, the village will pay the employee $12.50 per hour.

Council unanimously voted to approve Mayor Eric Cunningham to appoint Tiffany McDaniel to the position, upon her acceptance of the offer.

Cunningham said if McDaniel accepts the offer, Sue Baker will assist in training her for the position. Since the meeting, McDaniel has accepted the position.

Wednesday night’s special meeting was the last meeting for Council Member Rhonda Rathburn and Fiscal Officer Crystal Cottrill. Their resignation dates are effective Aug. 31 and Sept. 2, respectively.

Letters of interest are still being accepted to fill Rathburn’s seat on council. Letters must be dropped off at Village Hall by Sept. 11.

The regular Syracuse Village Council meeting will be held Thursday, September 12 at 7 p.m. at the Syracuse Village Hall.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

