CIC grants available for exterior building improvements

MEIGS COUNTY — The Meigs County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) is offering a grant program designed to promote aesthetically pleasing exterior building improvements to existing commercial properties in the downtown business areas of Meigs County.

“We believe that property and business owners in our downtown areas are a vital component in our economy. The Building Improvement Grant Program is a reimbursement grant program designed to stimulate efforts in improving the overall physical appearance of commercial business buildings,” said the CIC in announcing the program.

To be eligible you must own an existing commercial property in a downtown area of Meigs County. The property cannot have any outstanding building citations or delinquent tax liabilities. Franchises may be eligible on a case by case basis as long as the building is independently owned.

This program is competitive and grant awards will be limited to available funds. This year the CIC plans to award up to $5,000, with a maximum grant of $1,000 per applicant. Eligible projects must have at least a 50 percent cash match. Applicants are limited to one award per property owner.

The Building Improvement Grant will fund exterior improvements that make the facade/storefront more aesthetically pleasing and enhance the look of the downtown area. Qualified improvements include: Exterior painting and/or awning restoration or replacement.

The Building Improvement Grant application shall be submitted before 4 p.m. on Sept. 30. Applications are available at the Meigs County Economic Development Office located at 236 East Main Street, Pomeroy or via email. For information and application contact Brenda Roush at 740.992.3034 or via email: brendar@meigscountyohio.com.

Information provided by the Meigs County Community Improvement Corporation.