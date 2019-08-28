Froehlich receives Outstanding Educator Award

COLUMBUS — Lisa Froehlich, an eighth grade intervention specialists at Meigs Middle School, was awarded the 2019 Franklin B. Walter Outstanding Educator Award at a recent awards luncheon in Columbus, Ohio.

Froehlich, who is beginning her 25th year of teaching in the Meigs Local School District, was one of only 16 recipients of this award in the state of Ohio. Froehlich resides in Albany with her husband, Bob and son, Ben.

In the letter nominating her for this award, Froehlich’s principal, Vickie Jones, and Special Education Supervisor, Karla Brown, stated, “Lisa is a teacher who gives unselfishly of her time to work with struggling students—both those identified on her caseload as well as any other student who is struggling — to help them achieve their greatest potential. She knows her students well and often serves as their confidant and advisor as they navigate through the tough years of middle school academics as well as the stresses that come with being an adolescent. Mrs. Froehlich helps students plan for high school and beyond by helping them to thoroughly research career requirements, teaching through example how to self-advocate, and providing them with the tools necessary to be successful in classes with their peers.”

Named in honor of Dr. Franklin B. Walter, Superintendent of Public Instruction from 1977-1991, the award is presented to one educator or team from each of Ohio’s sixteen State Support Team regions who have made extraordinary contributions to the education of students with disabilities.

In closing their nomination narrative on Froehlich, Jones and Brown wrote, “Our school is a better place because of this wonderful lady. Certainly, the entire Meigs Local School District is a better place for special needs students simply because of Mrs. Froelich’s influence and dedication.”

Information provided by Karla Brown.

Lisa Froehlich https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.29-Meigs-Teacher.jpg Lisa Froehlich