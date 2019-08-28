Meigs Board approves personnel matters

ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs Local Board of Education approved numerous personnel matters, including substitute teachers and staff and after-school program staff.

Emily Hill (Meigs Elementary site coordinator), Josie Russell (Meigs Middle School site coordinator), Amy Cremeans (Meigs Elementary Service Coordinator) and Chelsea Barnes (Meigs Middle School Service Coordinator) were rehired through the 21st Century Grant for the after-school program at the respective schools.

Personal assistants were hired for the 2019-20 school year as follows: Meigs Primary — Kim Davis, Marie Pierce and Launa Teaford; Meigs Intermediate — Stacy Butler, Tracy Erwin, Anna Peterson and Melinda Venoy; Meigs Middle School — Mary Bradbury, Mindy Butcher, Sarah Foster, Jessica King, Shelia McKinney, Amanda Runyon and Samantha Smith; Meigs High School — Kathy Dyer, Naomi Hall and Rhonda Foster; Carleton School — Cheyene Coppick, Rhonda Foster and Winter Sellers; Bus Monitor — Savannah Capehart.

Susan Eason and Jessica Barnett were hired on one year purchased services contracts to provide speech and language services at Carleton School and Bradbury Learning Center.

Jenna Hysell was hired on a one year contract as a third grade teacher at Meigs Intermediate.

Justin May was hired on a one year contract as the health and sports fitness teacher at Meigs High School.

Amanda Blair was hired as the Meigs Middle School cheerleading advisor.

Kelly Drummer was hired as the middle school yearbook advisor.

Girls basketball coaches were approved as follows: Shawn Hawley, varsity assistant coach; Jordan Parker, junior varsity coach; Amber Blackwell, eighth grade coach; and Madison Hendricks, seventh grade coach.

Scott Powell was hired as an assistant middle school football coach.

Elizabeth Blanchard, Connie Halley, Debra McCall, Melody Reynolds and Stephanie Thatcher were hired as intervention tutors at Meigs Primary.

Substitute teachers approved for the 2019-20 school year were as follows: Franklin Beach, John Bell Jr., Kristin Buckley, Ilse Burris, Theresa Carr, Robert Caul, Marjorie Fetty, John Flemming, Gary Gambino, Karen Gibbs, Kyle Hively, Betty Hoschar, Trace Huddy, Vicki Hughes, Calyssa Mayes, Debra McCall, Allen Midcap, Linda Myers, Cynthia Nau, Jocelyn Quirple-Smith, James Ritchie, Milagros Santoni, Amanda Schwarzel, Lindsay Silverman, Nathaniel Sisson, Carolyn Snowden, Ladona Stephens, Alisha Stewart, Jeff Vogt, Migail Wheaton, Duane Wolfe, Linda Yonker, and Tatjana Price.

Substitute custodians approved for the 2019-20 school year were as follows: Joshua Angle, Kristin Barley, Mary Bradbury, Donavin Chapman, James Cunningham, Clarence Dugan, Rhonda Foster, Carrie Harmon, Emily Hill, Jo Jewell, Anthony Kopec Jr., Timothy Lunsford, Racquel Miller, Anna Peterson, Marie Pierce, Gregory Satterfield, David Tucker, and Rick Yost.

Substitute cooks approved for the 2019-20 school year were as follows: Kristin Barley, Racquel Miller, Susie Karr and Virginia Underwood.

Substitute secretaries approved for the 2019-20 school year were as follows: Mindy Butcher, Carrie Harmon, Jayne Humphreys, Tammy Capehart, Lois Lyons, Jo Jewell, Jessica Cotterill, Sarah Hoover and Dawn Kopec.

Substitute bus drivers approved for the 2019-20 school year were as follows: James Carnahan, Gerry Lee, Thomas Tucker, Dean Harris, Marlene Pierce, Evelyn Hobbs, and Aja Collins-Blackwell.

Substitute personal assistants approved for the 2019-20 school year were as follows:

Dawn Burden, Tammy Capehart, Jessica Cotterill, Brittany Cundiff, Shane Donohue, Cindy Eblin, Carrie Harmon, Sarah Hoover, Phyllis Johnson, Carolyn Jones, Racquel Miller, Nancy Schartiger, Sandy Napper, Rebecca Parsons, Virginia Underwood, and Dawnine Yeauger.

In other business, the Board,

Accepted and approved the fuel and oil bid for the 2019-20 school year from G&M Fuel of Pomeroy.

Awarded Ohio Cat the bid for the purchase of three 72 passenger buses.

Approved admission prices for the middle school and high school athletic events.

Approved the financial reports and bills as submitted.

Approved the extension, installation and right of way/easement of a current water line project as presented by Tuppers Plains-Chester Water District.

Increased the substitute teacher pay to $90 per day.

Paul Mock, OSBA South Eastern Regional President, is pictured recognizing Mr. Ryan Mahr on 10 years of service on the Meigs Local Board of Education. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.29-Board-Meeting-Pic.jpg Paul Mock, OSBA South Eastern Regional President, is pictured recognizing Mr. Ryan Mahr on 10 years of service on the Meigs Local Board of Education. Courtesy photo