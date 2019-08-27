Kids show creativity at flower show

ROCKSPRINGS — Junior participates in the Meigs County Fair Flower Show welcomed the opportunity to demonstrate their creativity and horticultural abilities during the Fair’s first show.

With their own interpretations of Fair themes, the Juniors were tasked to design two floral pieces, one representing the Kiddie Tractor Pull and another 4-H. The entries were so well done that many observers and the Flower Show judge commented that it was difficult to tell where the Adult Show ended and the Junior Show began.

Juniors also participated in the Junior Horticultural portion of the show with specimens from their gardens and roadside materials they had collected. All were tagged and named before entry into the competition.

Several very unique Fairy and Dish gardens were also assembled by the participants and remained on display throughout the week.

Division 802:

Class 9 Cloverbuds: 1st Phoebe A. Rife, Middleport, Hannah Crane, Pomeroy; 2nd Halo M. Rife, Middleport; 2nd Madison M. Chapman, Racine; 3rd Torri Adkins, Middleport, Hayward D. Jackson, Long Bottom; 4th Bryant I. Mohler, Pomeroy, Olivia R. Rife, Middleport.

DIVISION 803: JUNIORS

Class 10: Kiddie Tractor Pull-including a tractor or other farm equipment — 1st Paisley Stethem, Pomeroy, Hannah Crane; 2nd Phoebe A. Rife, Madison M. Chapman; 3rd Jeremiah Mohler, Pomeroy, Olivia R. Rife; 4th Torri Adkins, Hayward D. Jackson.

Class 11: 4-H-Your Interpretation — 1st Hannah Crane, Cayden Stethem, Pomeroy; 2nd Torri Adkins, Halo M. Rife; 3rd Bryant I. Mohler, Pomeroy, Phoebe A. Rife; 4th Olivia R. Rife, Hayward, D. Jackson.

DIVISION 807: JUNIOR HORTICULTURE

Class 70: Zinnia, large, 1 bloom, any color: 1st Paisley Stethem, Madison M. Chapman, Hayward D. Jackson, Hayward D. Jackson; 2nd Caiden Carr, Middleport, Madison M. Chapman, Hannah Crane; 3rd Caiden Carr, Caitlin Carr, Racine, Madison M. Chapman, Cayden Stethem, Pomeroy.

Class 71: Zinnia, small, 1 bloom, any color:1st Paisley Stethem, Jeremiah Mohler, Catlin Carr, Cayden Stethem; 2nd Madison M. Chapman, Hayward D. Jackson, Hayward D. Jackson, Hayward D. Jackson; 3rd Torri Adkins, Halo M. Rife, Madison M. Chapman, Hayward D. Jackson.

Class 72: Marigold, large, 1 bloom, any color: 1st Sydneyahna Card, Racine, Jeremiah Mohler, Hayward D. Jackson; 2nd Paisley Stethem, Lyla Beasley, Pomeroy, Hayward D. Jackson; 3rd Hayward D. Jackson, Cayden Stethem.

Class 73: Marigold, small, 1 bloom, any color: 1st Torri Adkins, Jeremiah Mohler, Hayward D. Jackson; 2nd Lyla Beasley, Madison M. Chapman, Hayward D. Jackson; 3rd Torri Adkins, Hayward D. Jackson, Hayward D. Jackson.

Class 74: Roadside material, one stem, groomed for arranging, must be named: 1st Torri Adkins, Paisley Stethem, Sydneyahna Card, Jeremiah Mohler, Jeremiah Mohler, Bryant I. Mohler, Caitlin Carr, Halo M. Rife, Phoebe A. Rife, Phoebe A. Rife, Cayden Stethem, Cayden Stethem; 2nd Nora Pierce, Racine, Paisley Stethem, Paisley Stethem, Sydneyahna Card, Sydneyahna Card, Jeremiah Mohler, Jeremiah Mohler Bryant I. Mohler, Catlin Carr, Phoebe A. Rife, Lyla Beasley, Lyla Beasley, Hannah Crane, Hannah Crane; 3rd Torri Adkins, Torri Adkins, Nora Pierce, Bryant I. Mohler, Bryant I. Mohler, Catlin Carr, Catlin Carr, Halo M. Rife, Olivia R. Rife, Lyla Beasley, Hannah Crane, Hayward D. Jackson.

Class 75: Dish/Succulent Garden: 1st Paisley Stethem; 2nd Nora Pierce; 3rd Madison M. Chapman.

Class 76: Fairy Garden: 1st Nora Pierce, Bryant I. Mohler; 2nd Lyla Beasley, Madison M. Chapman; 3rd Jeremiah Mohler, Cayden Stethem.

Halo Rife received the Creativity Award for Monday’s Junior Flower Show https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.28-1-Creativity-Halo-Rife.jpg Halo Rife received the Creativity Award for Monday’s Junior Flower Show Pictured are sisters Halo, Olivia, and Phoebe Rife, all of whom received awards for both their floral designs and their roadside materials. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.28-2-Halo-Phoebe-Olivia-Rife.jpg Pictured are sisters Halo, Olivia, and Phoebe Rife, all of whom received awards for both their floral designs and their roadside materials. Jeremiah Mohler, Paisley Stethem, and Bryant Mohler all brought home first place ribbons for their Fair Flower Show entries on Monday. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.28-3-Jeremiah-MohlerPaisey-Stethem-Bryant-Mohler.jpg Jeremiah Mohler, Paisley Stethem, and Bryant Mohler all brought home first place ribbons for their Fair Flower Show entries on Monday.

By Lorna Hart Special to the Sentinel

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

