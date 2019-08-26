$10K reward offered to locate Saylor

JACKSON, OHIO — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for the whereabouts of Benjamin “Michael” Saylor, an Oak Hill man who was last in contact with his family July 26. Authorities have been following numerous tips, however the tips have not led to the whereabouts of Michael Saylor.

A $10,000 reward is being offered to the person or persons with information that leads authorities directly to the location of Michael Saylor. “Michael has to be found to get the reward,” Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier said. Anyone with information should contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and speak with Major Scott Conley or Investigator Rick Zinn.

The reward was made possible through donations from the Bring Michael Home Candlelight Vigil, held on Saturday, Aug. 24.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Saylor last communicated with his family on Friday, July 26 via text message. On July 29, which was his 30th Birthday, he was reported missing or endangered. Saylor’s family has not heard from him since July 26 and are very worried about Michael’s well being, since no one has had contact with him.

Benjamin Michael Saylor, who is known to go by Michael Saylor, lives on State Route 279, near Oak Hill. He just turned 30 years old on July 29. Michael is a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5’9”, weighing 180 pounds. He was last known to have a beard. He has a tattoo honoring his late grandfather on his right arm of a logging truck. He also has a tattoo of a fishhook on top of his hand.

Anyone with information regarding Michael Saylor’s whereabouts should contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 740-286-6464.

This press released submitted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

