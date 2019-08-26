Commissioners recognize child support staff

POMEROY — August is Child Support Awareness Month, and representatives from the Meigs County Department of Jobs and Family Services Child Support Enforcement Division were recognized during the regular meeting of the Meigs County Commissioners on Thursday.

JFS Director Chris Shank thanked the Commissioners for their support of the Child Support Enforcement program, and their proclamation that stated, “an effective child support enforcement system requires the commitment, leadership, and collaborative efforts of the courts, government agencies, legislators, and parents.”

“Unless we all work together, enforcement can’t happened,” said Larry Byer from the Enforcement Division. “What makes the difference is when our agency’s can come together and work together, it can make a difference in children’s lives. If we fail, that child suffers.”

The Division currently has 2,036 cases, with approximately 2,541 children being served, and collects over $213,000 on average each month. An estimated $2.7 million was collected and distributed to families and children as a result of 885 court cases in 2018.

Commissioner Tim Ihle agreed and said, “We appreciate your dedication to the children of our county, and to holding people responsible for their obligations.”

In other business, Meigs County Engineer Eugene Triplett’s request for authorization to prepare and submit an application to participate in the Ohio Public Works Commission State Capital Improvement and Transportation Improvement Programs and to execute contracts as required was approved.

Triplett said his office is applying for funds to make capital improvement to multiple areas in the county, including Racine, Syracuse, Minersville, Middleport and Pomeroy.

“Several of these projects will be joint with the communities involved,” Triplett said. “These improvements will begin in 2020, we just need to apply now for next year.”

Before adjourning, the Commissioners made motions to approve paying bills and transferring funds to various agencies, including a previously certified $25,000 to Meigs County EMS for supplies .

Approval was given to issue quarterly funds that are part of the yearly county budget to Chester Shade Historical Association and to the request made by AEP OHIO to be allowed to remove trees that are a danger to power lines behind the Meigs County Health Department.

The Meigs County Commissioners meet each Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Meigs County Courthouse, and meetings are open to the public.

Meigs County Department of Jobs and Family Services Child Support Enforcement Division staff are pictured with the Meigs County Commissioners. Pictured are (right to left, front) Nicole Smith, Terri Mitchell, Melissa Johnson, Rick Weisenmuller, and Kevin Dugan; (back) Prosecutor James K. Stanley, Chris Shank, Jimmy Will, Tim Ihle, Randy Smith, Tony Mollica, Larry Byer. Not pictured: David Rees. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.27-Commissioners.jpg Meigs County Department of Jobs and Family Services Child Support Enforcement Division staff are pictured with the Meigs County Commissioners. Pictured are (right to left, front) Nicole Smith, Terri Mitchell, Melissa Johnson, Rick Weisenmuller, and Kevin Dugan; (back) Prosecutor James K. Stanley, Chris Shank, Jimmy Will, Tim Ihle, Randy Smith, Tony Mollica, Larry Byer. Not pictured: David Rees. Lorna Hart | Courtesy

By Lorna Hart Special to the Sentinel

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.