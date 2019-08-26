Cub Scouts make bird houses for Conservation Area

RUTLAND — Members of Cub Scout Pack 777, Middleport, donated four handmade bluebird boxes to the Meigs Soil and Water Conservation District to be used at the Meigs SWCD Conservation Area.

Some of the Cub Scouts and adults met at the Conservation Area recently and presented the bluebird boxes to Meigs SWCD conservation technician Jim Freeman, who said the new boxes will be used to replace some of the existing boxes at the Conservation Area. Although the boxes are regularly maintained, they are starting to show their age, he said.

Cubmaster Brenda Neutzling explained that the scouts are required to build birdhouses for several of their projects and that she noticed some of the bird boxes at the Conservation Area needed replacing, so it seemed like an appropriate project for the boys.

The pack currently has eight members representing Eastern, Meigs and Southern Elementary Schools, and Mid-Valley Christian School. Upcoming Pack 777 events include a round-up for new members in September, and a “Rain Gutter Regatta” (think of little breath-powered sail boats propelled through a water-filled rain gunner) in October.

The Meigs SWCD Conservation Area consists of roughly 174 acres and is located along New Lima Road between Rutland and Harrisonville. The Meigs SWCD purchased the property in 2003 through Clean Ohio-Green Spaces Fund and maintains it as open space with a special emphasis towards outdoor and environmental education.

The Conservation Area has nearly two miles of combined walking and hiking trails, and a variety of habitat types including a wetland, woodland, grassland, and prairies, and is open to the public daily between dawn and dusk.

For more information about Cub Scouts or Pack 777 contact Brenda Neutzling via email at scout_pack_777@yahoo.com.

