Pomeroy to apply for funding to fix West Main Street

POMEROY — The Pomeroy Village Council approved applying for funding to fix the road on West Main Street at the lower end of the village during their meeting last week.

The patch of road that borders Middleport has been repaired several times by adding more asphalt, but the road keeps sinking. Pomeroy Mayor Don Anderson said the road has drainage under it, which causes the holes to appear, making the road rough. Council believes the last time the road was paved correctly was 25 to 30 years ago. Council unanimously passed a resolution to apply for funding from the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) to properly fix the road. The village is asking for $300,000 from OPWC and they will take out a zero interest loan in the amount of $100,000.

Bob Snavely from Palmer Energy updated council on the proposals for the natural gas aggregation. Snavely recommended selecting Volunteer Energy, which is the current gas supplier for the village. For the past 12 months, Snavely said residents in the village could have saved an annual amount of $73. This would have been an annual saving of $1,450 for the community. The exact estimated amount of savings is unknown due to the unknown market cost of natural gas. Council made no decision on a gas supplier, but authorized Snavely to move forward with proposals and discussions with potential suppliers.

Aaron Dagres from the United States Census Bureau spoke to council on the importance of getting everyone counted in the 2020 Census. Dagres said it is estimated that 20.7 percent of people living in the Village of Pomeroy will not respond and will not be counted. According to Dagres, having a correct and complete count on the 2020 Census is important for apportionment and redistricting in politics, funding allotment, and planning for businesses. The 2020 Census will be the first year that the form can be completed online, but people can still respond by mail or on the telephone. Dagres said the online form is one of the most secure systems. Every household will receive a personalized code in the mail that can be used only once. The Meigs County Commissioners created a Complete Count Committee (CCC) with Dagres in June and the chairperson is Chris Shank. The CCC will help educate the public on the importance of responding to the Cencus and will help to protect everyone from potential online scams.

Council unanimously approved the fourth payment of the 833 Sewer Project. Payment was made in the amount of $32,228.83.

Jill Cochran approached council about issues at Beech Grove Cemetery. Cochran has a child buried at the cemetery and said the mowing, weed eating and spraying has been destructive and disrespectful. Cochran said the flowers at her son’s grave were cut off in May and dead weed trimmings have consistently been thrown on top of the landscaping she has in front of his stone. In the beginning of June, Mayor Don Anderson authorized the mowing contractor to spray weed killer around the around grave stones, but not flowers or trees. Cochran showed pictures from the beginning of August to council of her son’s grave. The grass was dead in large sections. Anderson said he would take the blame for the dead grass and said after he saw the extent of the spraying, he told the contractor mowing that he was no longer allowed to spray at the cemetery. Cochran asked that the grass and weed clippings be blew the other way and to not cut the flowers she plants at her son’s stone. Anderson said he would speak to the contractor again.

Council canceled the next meeting that was scheduled for Labor Day. The next meeting of Pomeroy Village Council is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.