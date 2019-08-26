Two petitions not valid for November election

MEIGS COUNTY — Two petitions which were filed for the November ballot were declared not valid by the Meigs County Board of Elections.

The petitions filed by Ricardo Bolin for Rutland Village Council and Delmas K. Goff for Salem Township Trustee were not valid due to a lack of valid signatures, according to the board of elections.

The remainder of the petitions filed, 69 in total, were valid, meaning the candidate will appear on the November ballot.

Candidates and issues for the November election are as follows, according to a list provided by the Meigs County Board of Elections:

MAYOR (1 to be elected each village)

MIDDLEPORT — Sandy Iannarelli, Fred L. Hoffman and Joshua M. Ashley;

POMEROY — Don M. Anderson;

RUTLAND — Michael Biggs, Tyler M. Eblin, and Jack W. Peterson;

SYRACUSE — Eric Cunningham;

RACINE — Julian Scott Hill;

VILLAGE COUNCIL (2 to be elected each village, plus 4 UTE in Rutland)

MIDDLEPORT — James Buskirk, Douglas Dixon, Ben Reed and Susan Page;

POMEROY — Maureen Hennessy;

RUTLAND — Clifford J. Kennedy, Stephanie Biggs, Duane Weber (UTE), Stephen Jenkins (UTE);

SYRACUSE — Maria Schaefer;

RACINE — Mony Wood, Frederick Nero III, Chad David Hubbard;

SYRACUSE BOARD OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS (1 to be elected) — None;

TRUSTEES & FISCAL OFFICERS: (1 trustee and 1 fiscal officer to be elected)

BEDFORD — Fiscal Officer: Kathy J. Romine; Trustee: John Walter Dean, Shawn Hawley;

CHESTER — Fiscal Officer: None; Trustee: Jeromee Calaway, Philip Raymond Werry, Shaun Seth;

COLUMBIA — Fiscal Officer: Cheri McMollum and Mary Wingo; Trustee: Rexie Cheadle;

LEBANON — Fiscal Officer: Brenda S. Johnson; Trustee: Matthew S. Evans, Dale C. Teaford IV, Tyler J. Johnson;

LETART — Fiscal Officer: Jenny Manuel, Nathan W. Roush; Trustee: Zachary B. Manuel, Justin Hill;

OLIVE — Fiscal Officer: Kaleen Hayman, Kelly A. Epling; Trustee: Randy Boston;

ORANGE — Fiscal Officer: Deborah J. Watson; Trustee: Ernest Holbert Calaway, Stephen Aaron White;

RUTLAND — Fiscal Officer: Opal Dyer; Trustee: Joe Bolin;

SALEM — Fiscal Officer: Carol A. Taylor; Trustee: Rebecca L. Johnston;

SALISBURY — Fiscal Officer: James William Durst; Trustee: John Hood;

SCIPIO — Fiscal Officer: Tina Cotterill; Trustee: Randy Butcher, Todd Byrd, Jayson Tillis;

SUTTON — Fiscal Officer: Jo Ann Crisp, Bill Amberger; Trustee: Chuck Mugrage, Marty L. Morarity;

SCHOOL BOARD

EASTERN (3 seats, plus one unexpired term to be elected) — Jessica Staley (UTE), Floyd D. Ridenour, Brandon Buckley, Adam Will.

MEIGS (3 seats) — Tony B. Hawk, Todd Snowden, Roger Abbott, Barbara Anderson Musser;

SOUTHERN (2 seats) — Gary D. Evans, Ashli Peterman;

ALEXANDER (2 seats) — Must file with Athens County Board of Elections;

Member of the governing Board of Education, one at large seat — Must file in Athens County;

Member of the Governing Board of Educational Service Center, one seat Alexander — Must file in Athens County;

Member of the Governing Board of Educational Service Center, one seat Eastern — Must file in Athens County;

Member of the Governing Board of Educational Service Center, one seat Meigs — Must file in Athens County.

TAX LEVIES — COUNTY WIDE

MEIGS COUNTY PIONEER AND HISTORICAL SOCIETY: Operating expenses and maintenance – additional 0.5 mill;

MEIGS COUNTY 911 SERVICES: Operating expenses — additional 1 mill;

MEIGS COUNTY: In partnership with the humane society for the expansion of the K9 center to include felines — additional 1 mill.

TAX LEVIES — TOWNSHIP and VILLAGE

ORANGE TWP.: Road maintenance – additional 2 mill;

COLUMBIA TWP.: Operating and maintaining equipment and buildings for the fire department — additional 0.5 mill;

SCIPIO TWP.: Maintaining and operating cemeteries — replacement 0.5 mill;

RACINE VILLAGE: Fire protection — replacement 0.7 mill;

RACINE VILLAGE: Fire protection — additional 1 mill;

RUTLAND VILLAGE: General operating expenses — additional 2 mill;

LETART TWP.: Operating and maintaining and services fire levy — additional 1 mill;

CHESTER TWP.: Current expenses — replacement 1 mill;

MIDDLEPORT VILLAGE: Current expenses — additional 2 mill;

POMEROY VILLAGE: Current expenses — additional 3 mill;

OLIVE TWP.: Fire protection — renewal 1.5 mill;

LEBANON TWP.: Fire protection — additional 1 mill;

SALEM TWP.: Cemetery maintenance — 0.5 mill.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.