Meigs Grand Jury returns indictments

POMEROY — Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces that on August 20, 2019, the Meigs County Grand Jury returned the following indictments. Those indicted are listed below.

Sarah Barber, 38, of Reedsville, was indicted for Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree. Barber is alleged to have fired a gun at another individual with an intent to cause physical harm. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Angela Barnhart, 35, of Albany, was indicted for Complicity to Burglary, a felony of the second degree. Barnhart is alleged to have aided and abetted another in committing burglary at a residence near Burlingham. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Terri Brewer, 35, of Pomeroy, was indicted for Having Weapons while Under Disability, a felony of the third degree, and Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth degree. Brewer is alleged to have been in possession of a stolen firearm while being disabled from the possession of a firearm due to a prior felony conviction. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Alexander Chandler, 31, of Gallipolis, was indicted for Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fifth degree. Chandler is alleged to have been in possession of various stolen tools. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Jessica Clendenan, 35, of New Haven, West Virginia, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. Clendenan is alleged to have been in possession of methamphetamine during an encounter with law enforcement in the Village of Middleport. The Middleport Police Department investigated this matter.

Brandon Davis, 27, of Coolville, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Amphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. Davis is alleged to have been in possession of amphetamine during an encounter with a State Highway Patrol Trooper. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

Linda Gilmore, 47, of Albany, was indicted for Obstructing Justice, a felony of the third degree. Gilmore is alleged to have lied to a deputy about the identity of a suspect in order to prevent that person from being apprehended. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Willard Laudermilt, 35, of Middleport, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. Laudermilt is alleged to have been in possession of methamphetamine during an encounter with law enforcement in the Village of Middleport. The Middleport Police Department investigated this matter.

In a separate indictment, Willard Laudermilt, 35, of Middleport, was indicted for Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth degree. Laudermilt is alleged to have failed to pay child support for at least twenty-six weeks out of the previous one-hundred and four weeks and is alleged to owe an arrearage of $22,038.54. The Meigs County Child Support Enforcement Agency investigated this matter.

Jason McKnight, 34, of Long Bottom, was indicted for Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth degree. McKnight is alleged to have failed to pay child support for at least twenty-six weeks out of the previous one-hundred and four weeks and is alleged to owe an arrearage of $14,947.04. The Meigs County Child Support Enforcement Agency investigated this matter.

Sarah Miller, 25, of Middleport, was indicted for Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree. Miller is alleged to have failed to appear in Meigs County Court of Common Pleas for a scheduled hearing after previously being released on her own recognizance. The Meigs County Community Corrections officers investigated this matter.

David Nance, 38, of Portsmouth, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. Nance is alleged to have been in possession of methamphetamine during an encounter with law enforcement in the Village of Middleport. The Middleport Police Department investigated this matter.

Tammy Neace, 45, of Pomeroy, was indicted for Attempted Murder, a felony of the first degree. Neace is alleged to have attempted to murder an individual driving a motor vehicle away from the location in which Neace had just shot another individual. Neace had previously been indicted for Aggravated Murder with a firearm specification. The Aggravated Murder and Attempted Murder charges have been joined for trial, which is scheduled for September 24, 2019. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Alfred Robinson, 46, of Zanesville, was indicted for Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth degree. Robinson is alleged to have failed to pay child support for at least twenty-six weeks out of the previous one-hundred and four weeks and is alleged to owe an arrearage of $14,160.91. The Meigs County Child Support Enforcement Agency investigated this matter.

Darnell Robinson, 36, of Columbus, was indicted for Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth degree. Robinson is alleged to have failed to pay child support for at least twenty-six weeks out of the previous one-hundred and four weeks and is alleged to owe an arrearage of $11,463.76. The Meigs County Child Support Enforcement Agency investigated this matter.

Matthew Root, 34, of Coolville, was indicted for Assault of a Peace Officer, a felony of the fourth degree, and Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree. Root is alleged to have assaulted a law enforcement officer at a business in Tuppers Plains while that officer was trying to take Root into custody pursuant to an arrest warrant. Root is also alleged to have attempted to cause physical harm to that same officer with a knife. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter. A special thanks is owed to the several citizens who stepped in to assist the officer in this matter.

Stephanie Shamblin, 28, of Racine, was indicted for three counts of Failure to Appear, each a felony of the fourth degree, and one count of Escape, a felony of the third degree. Shamblin is alleged to have failed to appear in Meigs County Court of Common Pleas for a scheduled hearing after previously being released on her own recognizance and placed on an ankle monitor in three cases. Shamblin is alleged to have broken custody by cutting off the ankle monitor. The Meigs County Community Corrections officers investigated this matter.

Glen Siegrist, 30, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, was indicted for Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree, and Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree. Siegrist is alleged to have been in possession of and trafficked methamphetamine during an encounter with a State Highway Patrol Trooper. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

Brittany Thompson, 32, of Jackson, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. Thompson is alleged to have been in possession of methamphetamine during an encounter with law enforcement in the Village of Middleport. The Middleport Police Department investigated this matter.

Jonathan Vance, 43, of Pomeroy, was indicted for two counts of Complicity to Theft, each a felony of the fifth degree and two counts of Complicity to Breaking and Entering, each a felony of the fifth degree. Vance is alleged to have aided and abetted Zyon Gilmore in committing breaking and entering and theft offenses on two separate occasions at a residence near Harrisonville. Gilmore was recently sentenced to 9.5 years in prison for multiple property crimes in Scipio Township. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Laine Vance, 38, of Pomeroy, was indicted for two counts of Complicity to Theft, each a felony of the fifth degree and two counts of Complicity to Breaking and Entering, each a felony of the fifth degree. Vance is alleged to have aided and abetted Zyon Gilmore in committing breaking and entering and theft offenses on two separate occasions at a residence near Harrisonville. Gilmore was recently sentenced to 9.5 years in prison for multiple property crimes in Scipio Township. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Amber Will, 38, of Pomeroy, was indicted for Corrupting Another with Drugs, a felony of the second degree. Will is alleged to have forced an individual to ingest Suboxone. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Jacqueline Wilson, 31, of Albany, was indicted for Failure to Comply with the Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a felony of the third degree. Wilson is alleged to have fled from a law enforcement officer attempting to stop her for a traffic violation. The Middleport Police Department investigated this matter.

All cases will proceed in the Meigs County Court of Common Pleas before Judge Linda R. Warner.

Information provided by the Meigs Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.