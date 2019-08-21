Domestic Arts has a home of its own…

POMEROY — Domestic Arts at the 2018 Meigs County Fair now has a building dedicated to the craft. This year’s entries were displayed in the new venue which allows for more display space for the hand made items. As a result of the new location, visitors have an opportunity to view entries close up and appreciate the detail in the articles on display.

Domestic Arts-Department IX Results.

Division 901-Children’s Clothing: Class 1-Dress, 1st place, Roberta Lewis, Mason, W.Va.

Division 902-Adult Clothing: Class 6- Skirt, 1st Ruby Lechler, Rutland; Class 7-Jacket or Coat, 1st place, Brenda Kennedy, Pomeroy; Class 8-Dress, 1st place Vivian R. Huggins, Rutland; Class 10-Shorts, 1st place, Harvest Lechler, Rutland.

Division 903-MiscellaneousClass 13-Homemade Purse or Bag, 1st place, Patricia L. Aldridge, Reedsville, 2nd Karen Hawley, Pomeroy, 3rd, Alice Hawthorne, Reedsville; Class 17-Christmas Stocking, 1st place, Alice Hawthorne, Reedsville.

Division 904-Fashion Accessories: Class 18-Collar, 1st place, Roberta Lewis, Mason, 2nd, Maxine Dyer, Bidwell; Class 20, Scarf, 1st place Maxine Dyer, Bidwell, 2nd Maxine Dyer, Bidwell.

Division 905-Crochet: Class 24-Crochet Toy, 1st place Mary Ann Shoults, Racine, 2nd Roberta Lewis, Mason, Class 25- Shawl or Lap Robe, 1st place Mary Ann Shoults, Racine, 2nd Delores King, Pomeroy; Class 26-Doily 14 inches or under, 1st place Roberta Lewis, 2nd Maxine Der, Bidwell, 3rd, Doris Grueser, Racine; Class 27-Doily over 14 inches, 1st place Roberta Lewis, Mason, 2nd Doris Grueser, Racine, 3rd Opal Dyer, Bidwell; Class 28-Crochet Cushion, 1st Doris Grueser, Racine; Class 29-Pot Holder, 1st Place Maxine Dyer, Bidwell, 2nd Roberta Lewis, Mason, 3rd Opal Dyer, Bidwell; Class 31-Cap, Hat, 1st place Delores, King, Pomeroy; Class 32 Scarf, 1st place Roberta Lewis, Mason, 2nd Opal Dyer, Bidwell, 3rd Mary Ann Shoults, Racine; Class 34-Any Crochet Item not Listed, 1st place Roberta Lewis, Mason, 2nd Mary Ann Shoults, Racine.

Division 906-Knit: Class 35-Knitted Mittens, Gloves, 1st place Susy Heck, Pomeroy; Class 36-Knitted Cap, Hat 1st place Susy Heck, Pomeroy, 2nd Harvest Lechler, Rutland, 3rd Karen Hawley, Pomeroy; Sweater, Child 1st place Susy Heck, Pomeroy; Class 38-Adult Sweater, 1st place Julia Bancroft, Rutland; Class 39, Sweater Set, Baby, 1st place Susy Heck, Pomeroy; Class 40 Scarf, 1st place Susy Heck, Pomeroy, 2nd Karen Hawley, Pomeroy, 3rd Heather Dailey-Johnson, Racine; Class 41-Shawl, 1st place Susy Heck, Pomeroy; Class 42-Vest, 1st place Susy Heck, Pomeroy; Class 43-Toy, 1st Place Harvest Lechler, Rutland, 2nd Susy Heck, Pomeroy, 3rd, Opal H. Huggins, Rutland; Class 44-Any Knit not listed, 1st place Susy Heck, Pomeroy, 2nd Karen Haley, Pomeroy, 3rd Heather Daily-Johnson, Racine.

Division 907-Afghans: Class 45-Crocheted Baby Afghan, 1st place Opal Dyer, Bidwell, 2nd Doris Grueser, Racine, 3rd Maxine Dyer, Bidwell; Class 47-Knitted Afghan, 1st place Susy Heck, Pomeroy; Class 49-Crocheted Ripple, 1st place Maxine Dyer, Bidwell; Class 50-Crocheted Granny Square, 1st place Opal Dyer, Bidwell; Class 51-Any Variation of Crocheted Granny Square, 1st place Opal Dyer, Bidwell; Class 53-Any Shell or Variation, 1st place Opal Dyer, Bidwell; Class 55-Mile a Minute, 1st place Opal Dyer, Bidwell; Class 56-Any Other Not Listed, 1st place Doris Grueser, Racine.

Division 908-Quilts: Class-58-Floss Embroidery, 1st place Brenda Kennedy, Pomeroy; Class 59-Cross Stitch, 1st place Delores King, Pomeroy; Class 61-Machine Quilted, 1st place Debbie Duvall, Reedsville, 2nd Sheila A. Rush, Long Bottom, 3rd Brenda Kennedy, Pomeroy, Class 62-Child’s or Crib, 1st place Delores King, Pomeroy, 2nd Doris Grueser, Racine, 3rd Brenda Kennedy, Pomeroy; Class 63-Any Other Quilt Not Specified, 1st place Brenda Kennedy, Pomeroy; Class 65-Patchwork, 1st place Brenda Kennedy, Pomeroy; 2nd place Delores King, Pomeroy; 3rd place Debbie Watson, Coolville; Class 69-Quilt Made by a Group, 1st place Brenda Kennedy, Pomeroy; Class 70-Any Other Not Specified, 1st place Brenda Kennedy, Pomeroy, 2nd Alice Hawthorne, Reedsville.

Division 909-Rugs: Class 74-Any Other Rug, 1st place Roberta Lewis, Mason, 2nd Mary Ann Shoults, Racine.

Division 910-Needle Craft: Class 75-Counted Cross Stitch Picture, 1st place Patricia L. Aldridge, Reedsville; Class 76-Embroidery Picture, 1st place Mary Ann Shoults, Racine, 2nd Vivian R. Huggins, Rutland; Class 80-Embroidered Pillow Case, 1st place Harvest Lechler, Rutland, 2nd Doris Grueser, Racine; Class 85-Patchwork Cushion, 1st place Ruby Lechler, Rutland; Class 87-Any Stuffed Toy, 1st place Ruby Lechler, Rutland, 2nd Opal H. Huggins, Rutland.

Division 911-Dolls: Class 89-Cloth Doll, 1st place Shirley Hamm, Racine; Class 90-Character Doll, 1st place Shirley Hamm, Racine.

Division 912-Holiday Craft: Class 93-Hand Made Ornaments, 1st place Maxine Dyer, Bidwell, 2nd Opal Dyer, Bidwell, 3rd Karen Hawley; Class 94-Tree Skirt, 1st place Opal Dyer, Bidwell; Class 95-Holiday Wall Decoration, 1st place Rhonda L. Dailey, Racine, 2nd Patricia Aldridge, Reedsville; Class 96-Holiday Wall Decoration, 1st place Patricia Aldridge.

Division 913-Class 97-Articles By Any New Hand Craft, 1st place Patricia L. Aldridge, Reedsville; Class 98-Handmade Jewelry, 1st place Sharon Dean, Racine, 2nd Ruby Lechler, Rutland; Class 99-Plastic Canvas, 1st place Opal Dyer, Bidwell; Class 100-Plastic Canvas, 1st place Opal Dyer, Bidwell.

Division 916-Sweatshirts, Etc. Purchased Decorated: Class 113-Any Item Not Listed, 1st Place Ruby Lechler, Rutland; Class 114-Made from Leftovers, 1st place Robert Bailey, Long Bottom, 2nd Patricia L. Aldridge, Reedsville; Class 116-Anything Not Listed, 1st place Patricia L. Aldridge, Reedsville.

Division 919-Woodworking: Class 121-Under 12 inches, 1st place Heather Dailey-Johnson, Racine, 2nd Jeremiah Mohler, Pomeroy.

Division 920-Wood Art: Class 124-Any Wood Item Not Over 36 inches, 1st place Patricia L. Aldridge, Reedsville; Class 125-Any Other Wood Art, 1st place Danny Carter, Vinton, 2nd Patricia L. Aldridge, Reedsville, 3rd, Carol A. Carter, Vinton.

A variety of domestic arts and blue ribbons at the Meigs County Fair. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_Variety-1.jpg A variety of domestic arts and blue ribbons at the Meigs County Fair. Lorna Hart | Courtesy A blue ribbon entry in the domestic arts exhibit at the Meigs County Fair. Shown by Patricia Aldridge for Best of Show. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_Aldridge-1.jpg A blue ribbon entry in the domestic arts exhibit at the Meigs County Fair. Shown by Patricia Aldridge for Best of Show. Lorna Hart | Courtesy A blue ribbon for this crochet work. This was submitted by Roberta Lewis and won Best of Show, Division 911, Class 93. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_Doll-1.jpg A blue ribbon for this crochet work. This was submitted by Roberta Lewis and won Best of Show, Division 911, Class 93. Lorna Hart | Courtesy This quilt earned a blue ribbon at the Meigs County Fair. This was submitted in Division 908, Class 61, by Brenda Kennedy. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_Quilt-1.jpg This quilt earned a blue ribbon at the Meigs County Fair. This was submitted in Division 908, Class 61, by Brenda Kennedy. Lorna Hart | Courtesy

Judging results reported

By Lorna Hart Special to the Sentinel

Lorna Hart lives in Meigs County and is a freelancer writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

Lorna Hart lives in Meigs County and is a freelancer writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.