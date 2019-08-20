ROCKSPRINGS — Local Girl Scout judging results for the Meigs County Fair were as follows,

Sammy Eblin Troop 1004 — Life skills, misc. sewing, blue; Art drawing, blue; Outdoor project, Grand Champion; Art pencil, blue; Art pen, blue.

Erin McKibben Troop 1004 — Customs and traditions, historical sites, blue; Customs and traditions, heritage, blue; Communications photography, blue; Science and beyond, clothing declutter, Grand Champion; Girl Scout program, experience, blue; Arts, decorated clothing, Grand Champion; Art needlepoint, Reserve Champion; Science and beyond, Science experiments, Grand Champion.

Taylor Nelson Troop 10046 — Science and beyond, fairy garden, blue.

Josslyn Tucker Troop 10046 — Science and beyond, fairy garden, Grand Champion.

MacKenzie Smith, Troop 10046 — Life skills, no-sew blanket, Grand Champion.

Mindy Taylor, Troop 10046 — Science and beyond, Grand Champion.

Mariah Langdon, Troop 10046 — Arts, decorated clothing, Grand Champion.

Kailey Aldridge, Troop 1006 — Life skills, no sew pillow, Honorable Mention.

Courtlynn Krauetter, Troop 1006 — Life skills, no sew blanket, Honorable Mention.

Gracie Banks, Troop 10046 — Culinary cake, blue; Arts, decorated clothing, Grand Champion; Life skills, misc. sewing, blue.

Gracie Barton, Troop 1006 — Communications scrapbook, white; Science and beyond, recycle pig, blue.

Haylee Stout, Troop 1006 — Life skills, animal care, Reserve Champion, judges choice; Outdoors, outdoor project, Reserve Champion; Communications, scrapbook, Grand Champion; Arts, 3D, Grand Champion; Culinary, cake, Grand Champion; Science and beyond, recycle, bead bracelets, Grand Champion; Customs and traditions, holiday craft, Grand Champion; Girl scouts, traditions, blue, judges choice.

Layla Nibert, Troop 1006 — Girl scout program, traditions, white.

Paitin Langdon, Troop 10046 — Arts Decorated clothing, Grand Champion.

Lillian Roush, Troop 10046 — Life skills, no sew, white; Outdoors, Gardening, blue; Science and beyond, woodwork, Grand Champion; Culinary, decorated cupcakes, Grand Champion.

Hannah Damewood, Troop 1004 — Culinary decorated cupcakes, Grand Champion; Communications scrapbook, Grand Champion; Customs and traditions, service project, Grand Champion.

Claire Howard, Troop 1350 — Life skills, dog jacket, blue; Culinary decorated cake, blue; Culinary rock candy, blue; Communications multi media, Grand Champion; Arts, paper craft book fold, Grand Champion; Arts stained glass, Grand Champion; Girl Scout program, Grand Champion.

Sidney Workman, Troop 1350 — Art string art, Grand Champion; Culinary cheesecake, Grand Champion; Communications photography, Grand Champion; Outdoors Bird house, Grand Champion, judges choice.

Faith Roush, Troop 1350 — Customs and traditions, tin punch ornaments recycle, Grand Champion; Science and beyond, recycle chair, Grand Champion, judges choice; Outdoors, fairy garden, red; Girl scout program compass, blue; Communications photography, Grand Champion; Life skills, no sew knot blanket, red; Culinary cake, blue, Reserve Champion; Culinary pretzels, blue, Reserve Champion; Art, latch rug, blue, Grand Champion.

Troop results:

Troop 10046 — Arts, misc craft, Grand champion; Girl scout program, Promise and law, blue; Customs and traditions, service projects, blue.

Troop 1004 — Girl scout program, thinking day, blue; Art, 3D paint, Reserve Champion; Girl scout program, swaps, blue; Outdoors, animal prints, Grand Champion; Customs and traditions, service project, Grand Champion; Art, collage, blue; Art, misc craft, owls, Grand Champion.

Troop 1006 — Customs and traditions, service project, red; Outdoors, outdoor project, Grand Champion; Art, misc crafts, Grand Champion; Girl Scout program, thinking day, blue; Girl Scout program, celebrations, Grand Champion.