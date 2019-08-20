A night at the track

Thursday night brought out a crowd at the pull track and the Grandstand at the 2019 Meigs County Fair. Always a crowd favorite the Tractor Pulls brought in a huge crowd along the pull track. Tractors from all over the Midwest pulled Thursday night. In front of the Grandstand, ATV and Motocross racing was held. Racers from young children to adults raced for the top prize.

