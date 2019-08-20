Cloverbuds transition to 4-H members

ROCKSPRINGS — Cloverbuds in the Meigs County 4-H program graduated to become new 4-H members on Thursday evening.

In the 4-H organization, members need to be 9 years old as of Jan. 1 of the given year in order to be eligible to compete in miscellaneous projects and market livestock projects. For children ages 5 to 8, they can be a “cloverbud” and still be a part of a 4-H club and participate in fair activities.

Meigs County graduated nine cloverbuds, who will be eligible to compete at the 4-H level in 2020. The nine cloverbuds are Easton Williams, Christian Mark Filkins, Cade Newland, Emmalee Wood, Kolsyn Jenkins, Brielle Wyatt, Tanner Huffman, Jeremiah Martin and Marcy Evans.

The new 4-H members are excited to take livestock projects, such as rabbits, cattle and goats, and they’re excited to learn new things with the miscellaneous projects, such as cooking, sewing, rockets, design and more.

The 2019 Meigs County Fair Queen Gabrielle Beeler explained to the members what opportunities they will have through 4-H. Beeler said they will have the chance to go to 4-H camp, show animals, compete at the state fair, and they will develop leadership and various skills through their projects.

“We might be looking at our future Meigs County Fair Queen or the Grand Champion Cattle Showman,” Beeler said.

The Cloverbuds were presented with a graduation t-shirt and a certificate of completion.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

